Prep football playoffs update: It’s a rough Saturday for metro teams

Outside of Class 6A, the metro area has no more prep football teams alive in the postseason, as Valley, Albuquerque Academy and Moriarty all were eliminated on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings surrendered 43 first-quarter points to No. 1 seed Artesia, and the Bulldogs rolled No. 8 Valley 50-0 in a Class 5A quarterfinal that was called at halftime.

The Bulldogs scored on the opening kickoff, and scored 28 points in the final 3:07 of the first quarter as they spoiled Valley’s first visit to Bulldog Bowl.

In Las Vegas, N.M., Taos, the No. 6 seed in the Class 4A playoffs, ousted No. 6 Academy 24-19 in the quarters. The Tigers got two touchdown runs from Dameon Ely, and a goal-line stand, to lead 14-7 at halftime. A TD pass by Academy quarterback A.J. Rivera got Academy within 14-13 in the third quarter, but the PAT failed. Elijah Romero had a TD run for Taos early in the fourth quarter and the Tigers added an insurance field goal with four minutes remaining.

In Bloomfield, 4A’s second-seeded Bobcats swarmed No. 7 Moriarty 62-7 and will play Taos in the semifinals.

The other 4A semi is No. 1 Silver, which won easily Saturday over No. 8 Aztec 48-12 and will be at home next Saturday against No. 4 Lovington, which held off Portales 29-23 on Friday.

No. 2 Roswell and No. 3 Piedra Vista, like Artesia, won big on Saturday in the 5A quarterfinals. The Coyotes dominated No. 10 Gadsden 53-0, while the Panthers cruised past No. 6 Mayfield 42-7. Roswell meets Piedra Vista in the semis. Artesia will travel to No. 5 Deming — which upset No. 4 Goddard on Friday night — in the other semifinal.

In Class 3A, No. 6 Raton won 23-14 on Saturday at No. 3 Robertson, as Cayden Walton rushed for a score, recorded a pick-6, and also threw an 80-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers, who face No. 2 Ruidoso next. St. Michael’s, the No. 4 seed in 3A, whipped No. 5 Thoreau 50-0 on Saturday; the Horsemen play at No. 1 Socorro in the semifinals.

Jal routed Eunice 53-16 Saturday in the 2A semis, as the Panthers (12-0) take on another district rival, No. 2 Texico, in Friday’s 2A championship game in Texico.

No. 2 seed Fort Sumner/House (11-0) claimed the 8-man title Saturday, winning 44-34 at No. 1 Lordsburg.

The coming week’s Class 6A semifinals are No. 1 Cleveland at No. 5 Volcano Vista at Nusenda Community Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, and No. 2 La Cueva at No. 3 Centennial at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Field of Dreams.

