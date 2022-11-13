 Air Force emphatically extends Lobo football's skid (with photo gallery) - Albuquerque Journal

Air Force emphatically extends Lobo football’s skid (with photo gallery)

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

 

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Brad Roberts ran for 163 yards, Haaziq Daniels accounted for three touchdowns and Air Force shut down New Mexico 35-3 on Saturday.

Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) built a 28-3 lead through three quarters, holding New Mexico to a meager 91 yards and four first downs.

The Lobos (2-8, 0-6), in dropping their seventh consecutive game, finished with 172 yards and eight first downs. Air Force had 428 yards rushing, 470 total yards and 23 first downs.

Daniels rushed for 113 yards, including touchdown runs of 65 and 37 yards. One of his two completed passes went to David Cormier for a 33-yard score. Daniels was 2-for-2 passing for 42 yards.

Lobos quarterback Justin Holaday was 10-for-21 passing for 128 yards and was sacked five times.

Roberts went over 3,000 career rushing yards and moved into fourth place on Air Force’s career list. He has 1,251 yards this season, which puts him in the top 10 of Air Force’s single-season list.

 

Final Box – 2022 – Game 10 – Air Force 35, New Mexico 3 by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

