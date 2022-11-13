 FBI: Robber hits Northeast Heights bank Saturday morning - Albuquerque Journal

FBI: Robber hits Northeast Heights bank Saturday morning

By ABQJournal News Staff

A security camera image of the suspect who robbed the Bank of the West, 2101 Eubank NE, Saturday morning. The FBI and Albuquerque police are investigating. (Source: FBI)

A bank robber was last seen running from a Northeast Heights bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money Saturday morning.

The FBI said in a news release that the Bank of the West branch at 2101 Eubank NE, at Snow Heights just south of Menaul, was robbed around 9:45 a.m.

“(The) subject entered the bank and made a verbal demand for money, and also implied he had a weapon,” the FBI said. “The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect. (The) subject was last seen running eastbound on Snow Heights.”

According to the agency, the suspect, a “male Caucasian,” about 6-feet tall with a “thick build,” neck tattoos, a buzz cut or shaved head and deep voice, was wearing a black hoodie and the same color sweatpants and mask as well as purple gloves.

The public can forward any tips to 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips fbi gov. The bureau is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » FBI: Robber hits Northeast Heights bank Saturday morning

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two historic military aircraft collided and ... Two historic military aircraft collided and crashed Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke ...
2
Did President Biden break his tax promises?
ABQnews Seeker
OASDI taxes are inflation-adjusted OASDI taxes are inflation-adjusted
3
Martínez nominated to serve as House speaker
2022 election
Democrats on Saturday agreed to nominate ... Democrats on Saturday agreed to nominate Javier Martínez — a progressive whose district covers Downtown Albuquerque and Old Town — to serve as the ...
4
FBI: Robber hits Northeast Heights bank Saturday morning
ABQnews Seeker
A bank robber was last seen ... A bank robber was last seen running from a Northeast Heights bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money Saturday morning. The FBI said ...
5
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos 'MoJo' frontcourt shows its potential
ABQnews Seeker
News, notes, analysis, quotes, videos and ... News, notes, analysis, quotes, videos and more from Friday's UNM Lobos men's basketball win over South Alabama in the Pit.
6
ABQ BioPark a leader in animal conservation
ABQnews Seeker
Facility's efforts include a seed bank ... Facility's efforts include a seed bank for rare and threatened NM native plants
7
Head to the forest and cut your own Christmas ...
ABQnews Seeker
Permits are $10; fourth-grade students can ... Permits are $10; fourth-grade students can get a free permit as part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative
8
Lobo newcomers play big in 80-74 win over South ...
ABQnews Seeker
Transfers Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick ... Transfers Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick combined for 34 points and 16 rebounds in the frontcourt as the Lobos beat South Alabama on Friday.
9
Nonprofit creates treats for sick kids
ABQnews Seeker
Volunteers make about 3,000 cakes a ... Volunteers make about 3,000 cakes a year