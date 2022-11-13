FBI: Robber hits Northeast Heights bank Saturday morning

A bank robber was last seen running from a Northeast Heights bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money Saturday morning.

The FBI said in a news release that the Bank of the West branch at 2101 Eubank NE, at Snow Heights just south of Menaul, was robbed around 9:45 a.m.

“(The) subject entered the bank and made a verbal demand for money, and also implied he had a weapon,” the FBI said. “The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect. (The) subject was last seen running eastbound on Snow Heights.”

According to the agency, the suspect, a “male Caucasian,” about 6-feet tall with a “thick build,” neck tattoos, a buzz cut or shaved head and deep voice, was wearing a black hoodie and the same color sweatpants and mask as well as purple gloves.

The public can forward any tips to 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips fbi gov. The bureau is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.