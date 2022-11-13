 Lobo volleyball makes history at Wyoming - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo volleyball makes history at Wyoming

By ABQJournal News Staff

LARAMIE, Wyo.— With the Mountain West Conference schedule winding down, the University of New Mexico volleyball team is fighting to the finish.

UNM earned a five-set victory (25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10) at the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday.

Of note, combined with Thursday’s win at Colorado State, it is the first time in program history that the Lobos have won in both Laramie and Fort Collins in the same year. Additionally, with the win, the Lobos move to 16-10 on the season and 7-9 in the Mountain West, in a tie for fifth with Nevada with two matches remaining.

The top six teams in the league advance to the Mountain West postseason tournament, scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in Fort Collins, Colo.

Uxue Guereca filled the stat sheet with a match-high 23 kills (tying her career high) and hitting .395, finishing with another double-double (her 15th) on 15 digs and added three total blocks (one solo) and a service ace. Guereca was one of three UNM players to register double-digit kills, joined by Kali Wolf with 11 and Lea Zurlinden with 10.

Wolf matched Guereca with 15 digs for a double-double for her seventh on the season. Melissa Walden was the third Lobo to record a double-double with 42 assists and 13 digs for her third of the season.

Home » From the newspaper » Lobo volleyball makes history at Wyoming

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lobo volleyball makes history at Wyoming
College
LARAMIE, Wyo.— With the Mountain West ... LARAMIE, Wyo.— With the Mountain West Conference schedule winding down, the University of New Mexico volleyball team is fighting to the finish. UNM earned ...
2
Air Force emphatically extends Lobo football's skid (with photo ...
College
In a game so one-sided and ... In a game so one-sided and uninteresting that the CBS Sports Network broadcast crew was talking movie trivia early in the fourth quarter, the ...
3
Aggies rout Lamar for third straight win
College
LAS CRUCES  -- The New Mexico ... LAS CRUCES  -- The New Mexico State football program is officially on a roll. From Andre Seldon's 19-yard interception return for a score on ...
4
'Pancake' game gives Lobo football hope in return to ...
College
More carbs? For the New Mexico ... More carbs? For the New Mexico football Lobos, is that the key to beating Air Force on Saturday and snapping a six-game losing streak? ...
5
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos 'MoJo' frontcourt shows its potential
ABQnews Seeker
News, notes, analysis, quotes, videos and ... News, notes, analysis, quotes, videos and more from Friday's UNM Lobos men's basketball win over South Alabama in the Pit.
6
Cross country: Lobo women are in championship form at ...
College
With four runners among the top-13 ... With four runners among the top-13 finishers Friday in the NCAA Mountain Regional Cross Country meet, the second-ranked New Mexico women dominated to repeat ...
7
Lobo newcomers play big in 80-74 win over South ...
ABQnews Seeker
Transfers Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick ... Transfers Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick combined for 34 points and 16 rebounds in the frontcourt as the Lobos beat South Alabama on Friday.
8
Lobo women talk about bouncing back in home opener
College
Selective memory may be a key ... Selective memory may be a key for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team on Saturday. The Lobos, who host Houston in a ...
9
Mississippi State tops New Mexico State in NCAA soccer ...
College
STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mexico State women's ... STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mexico State women's soccer's historical run came to an end Friday in a 2-1 loss at Mississippi State to begin the ...