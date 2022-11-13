Lobo volleyball makes history at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo.— With the Mountain West Conference schedule winding down, the University of New Mexico volleyball team is fighting to the finish.

UNM earned a five-set victory (25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10) at the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday.

Of note, combined with Thursday’s win at Colorado State, it is the first time in program history that the Lobos have won in both Laramie and Fort Collins in the same year. Additionally, with the win, the Lobos move to 16-10 on the season and 7-9 in the Mountain West, in a tie for fifth with Nevada with two matches remaining.

The top six teams in the league advance to the Mountain West postseason tournament, scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in Fort Collins, Colo.

Uxue Guereca filled the stat sheet with a match-high 23 kills (tying her career high) and hitting .395, finishing with another double-double (her 15th) on 15 digs and added three total blocks (one solo) and a service ace. Guereca was one of three UNM players to register double-digit kills, joined by Kali Wolf with 11 and Lea Zurlinden with 10.

Wolf matched Guereca with 15 digs for a double-double for her seventh on the season. Melissa Walden was the third Lobo to record a double-double with 42 assists and 13 digs for her third of the season.