 Seeds of healing - Albuquerque Journal

Seeds of healing

By Alicia Inez Guzmán/Searchlight New Mexico

Aleeyah Martinez, Rosaleigh Hare and Brianne Martinez, all 7, put their hands in a mixture of soil, clay, native grass seeds and water to make seed bombs. (Nadav Soroker/Searchlight New Mexico)

Seven months ago, the U.S. Forest Service ignited a fateful prescribed burn that, within a matter of weeks, merged with a nearby sleeper fire to become the biggest wildfire in New Mexico’s history. The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak blaze burned some 342,000 acres, leaving scars on both the landscape and its people, including countless school-age children.

To help students cope, the Mora Independent School District organized a holistic learning program that teaches them about the forests where they live and how plants and animals adapt after a catastrophe.

“Kids are so resilient,” said Tracy Alcon, the principal at Mora Elementary. “But they’re only as resilient as their environment,” she added, referring to the shocks born by the fire. Many families evacuated several times during the summer months, saw their homes ruined by floods or lacked water for drinking, cooking or bathing when their private wells were destroyed.

Kids warm their muddy hands around a campfire accompanied by Dillon Alexander, an undergrad in Highlands University’s Department of Forestry. (Nadav Soroker/Searchlight New Mexico)

That turmoil, said Marvin MacAuley, superintendent of the Mora school district, has led to an increase in behavioral problems as children try to process what happened. One of the district’s responses has been to implement “expeditionary learning,” a model that included a Nov. 4 field trip to nearby Collins Lake Ranch, a nonprofit for people with disabilities. It was a means of shifting the kids’ focus from the “gloom and doom of the fire” to simply having fun, MacAuley said.

Searchlight New Mexico joined the 67 first- and second-grade children on their excursion, this one held in conjunction with the Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute at New Mexico Highlands University and Collins Lake Ranch. Bundled up against the crisp fall air, the kids went on treasure hunts and made “seed bombs” of soil, clay and native grass seeds, jubilantly tossing them into the ponderosa pines or bringing them home to plant around their houses. Mora schools plan to make weekly trips like these over the course of the year.

“The land is healing,” Alcon said of the morning, “and so are we.”

Searchlight New Mexico is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to investigative reporting in New Mexico.

 

