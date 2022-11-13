 After 80 years, Parade magazine ends print edition - Albuquerque Journal

After 80 years, Parade magazine ends print edition

By Journal Staff Report

After decades of reporting on celebrities, health advances and the latest trends, the Parade magazine featured in today’s Sunday Journal will be the final edition available in print.

The Arena Group, home to more than 240 brands – including Parade, Spry Living and Relish magazine sections that have appeared in the Albuquerque Journal – is downsizing its print offerings. It has discontinued Spry and Relish completely as well as its print editions of Parade magazine.

The company will continue to provide an electronic version of Parade magazine, which will be included in the Sunday Journal ePaper print replica available on our website – www.abqjournal.com/ – and on the Journal app.

Parade.com also offers a vast array of feature stories on entertainment, television, celebrities and more on its Lifestyle site.

Parade was founded in 1941, and by 1946 had reached a circulation of 3.5 million. A Sunday supplement, it was distributed in more than 700 newspapers in the United States.

The Arena Group acquired AMG/Parade with brands including Parade Media, enabling the creation of the company’s new Lifestyle site in April 2022.

Since the acquisition, unique visitors to Parade.com have nearly tripled, increasing by 189%, according to ComScore. The brand recently built niche-topic sources like Parade Pets, which launched in August, to expand its lifestyle footprint, with others planned.

Arena’s management decided to wind down the Parade print business with the Nov. 13 edition and stopped offering the Relish and Spry Living print products in October.

“The ongoing evolution of both the media business and consumer behavior, along with macroeconomic factors contribute to this shift in strategy,” said Ross Levinsohn, chairman and chief executive officer of The Arena Group, about pulling back its print products. “We will continue to build on the iconic Parade brand to meet consumers how and where they engage with content.”

