 Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded - Albuquerque Journal

Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

ISTANBUL — A bomb exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose.

Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames seen as pedestrians turned and ran away.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished.

In addition to the six people killed, Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that another 53 were wounded — casualty counts that Erdogan also gave.

Erdogan did not say who was behind the attack, but he said it had the “smell of terror” without offering details and also adding that was not absolutely certain yet. He said investigations were ongoing by the police and the governor’s office, including reviewing footage of the area.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups. More than 500 civilians and security personnel were killed in the attacks.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on the explosion — a move that bans the use of close-up videos and photos of the blast and its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Access to some content on Twitter and other social media sites, such as videos, was limited.

Home » News » World » Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Dangers of detoxing: Expert finds inadequate care at MDC
ABQnews Seeker
Report said medical team out of ... Report said medical team out of compliance in screening, managing inmate withdrawal symptoms appropriately
2
County asks jail medical provider to address care issues
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County has questions about care ... Bernalillo County has questions about care quality of YesCare
3
NMSP chief: 'Mistakes' led to officer's traffic killing
ABQnews Seeker
State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was ... State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was gunned down in 2021 by a man sought in a drug probe
4
Martínez nominated to serve as House speaker
2022 election
Democrats also name majority floor leader, ... Democrats also name majority floor leader, whip and caucus chair
5
US outlines effects of withdrawing land around Chaco from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Interior secretary has committed to broader ... Interior secretary has committed to broader look at how federal land in the region can be better managed
6
Seeds of healing
ABQnews Seeker
Mora schoolchildren affected by this year’s ... Mora schoolchildren affected by this year’s wildfire go to the forest to learn about resilience
7
Journal staffers honored at NM Press Association awards
ABQnews Seeker
Journal editor Karen Moses inducted into ... Journal editor Karen Moses inducted into Hall of Fame
8
After 80 years, Parade magazine ends print edition
ABQnews Seeker
Online version will still be available ... Online version will still be available through eJournal
9
'Black Forrest Gump,' boxing legend Murphy has another adventure ...
Boxing/MMA
Joe Louis Murphy and other 2022 ... Joe Louis Murphy and other 2022 inductees into the NM Boxing Hall of Fame to be honored Nov. 19 in Roswell
10
Expressing himself 'beyond words'
Arts
Artist Karsten Creightney uses multiple mediums ... Artist Karsten Creightney uses multiple mediums to craft quilt-like canvases