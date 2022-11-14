Last three Albuquerque City Council meetings in 2022 will be virtual

The Albuquerque City Council’s last three meetings of the year will be held virtually on Zoom.

Council President Isaac Benton, in a news release advising of the move, said it has been shown that the council can effectively conduct meetings virtually.

“With the holidays approaching, it will be helpful to many families to have the flexibility of these three meetings on a virtual platform,” he said. “Additionally, the health threat of a ‘Tripledemic’ of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), flu, and COVID has been widely reported. As president, I’ve decided to continue council business during the holiday season without unnecessary risks or interruptions.”

The 5 p.m. meetings are set for Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.

Meeting agendas will be posted on the City Council website, cabq.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, each Friday afternoon before a scheduled meeting. The council will take virtual general public comment as well as comment on the meeting’s specific agenda items via Zoom. The sign-up form will also be posted to the council website.

The public can view the meetings via Zoom, GOVTV on Comcast Channel 16 or livestream at cabq.gov/culturalservices/govtv or YouTube.