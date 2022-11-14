 One downtown block of Silver to be 'intermittently' closed until June for work project - Albuquerque Journal

One downtown block of Silver to be ‘intermittently’ closed until June for work project

By ABQJournal News Staff

Silver Avenue, for a one-block stretch Downtown, will be closed “intermittently” until late June due to a window replacement project at Bernalillo County headquarters, the county said Wednesday.

“The windows are more than 30 years old and replacement will create a more energy efficient environment at Alvarado Square,” a news release reads.

The closure will affect Silver SW from Fourth to Fifth streets until June 30.

“In an abundance of caution the street will be closed to protect against the possibility of falling debris as the windows are removed and new windows installed,” Shiree McKenzie, county facilities and design construction manager, said in the advisory.

The $2.5 million project, which was approved by the County Commission in April, began Oct. 10.

Notices of closures and reopenings will be posted at bernco.gov and on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » One downtown block of Silver to be ‘intermittently’ closed until June for work project

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Buu Nygren wins Navajo presidency on familiar platform
ABQnews Seeker
Win means a first for the ... Win means a first for the Navajo Nation as a woman will hold the Vice President post
2
$7M in grants expected to boost teacher diversity
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is already in the ... New Mexico is already in the midst of an effort to improve educator diversity in K-12 ...
3
DNA leads to rape charge in 1994 cold case
ABQnews Seeker
Testing of rape kit in backlog ... Testing of rape kit in backlog leads to convicted sex offender
4
Holly/Ventura gets roundabout; speed humps for Garfield?
ABQnews Seeker
Residents can request traffic-calming measures in ... Residents can request traffic-calming measures in their neighborhood
5
One downtown block of Silver to be 'intermittently' closed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Silver Avenue, for a one-block stretch ... Silver Avenue, for a one-block stretch Downtown, will be closed 'intermittently' until late June due to a window replacement project at Bernalillo County headquarters, ...
6
Last three Albuquerque City Council meetings in 2022 will ...
ABQnews Seeker
Public health and holiday scheduling were ... Public health and holiday scheduling were cited as the reasons for holding the last meetings through Zoom.
7
County asks jail medical provider to address care issues
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County has questions about care ... Bernalillo County has questions about care quality of YesCare
8
Seeds of healing
ABQnews Seeker
Mora schoolchildren affected by this year’s ... Mora schoolchildren affected by this year’s wildfire go to the forest to learn about resilience
9
Journal staffers honored at NM Press Association awards
ABQnews Seeker
Journal editor Karen Moses inducted into ... Journal editor Karen Moses inducted into Hall of Fame