One downtown block of Silver to be ‘intermittently’ closed until June for work project

Silver Avenue, for a one-block stretch Downtown, will be closed “intermittently” until late June due to a window replacement project at Bernalillo County headquarters, the county said Wednesday.

“The windows are more than 30 years old and replacement will create a more energy efficient environment at Alvarado Square,” a news release reads.

The closure will affect Silver SW from Fourth to Fifth streets until June 30.

“In an abundance of caution the street will be closed to protect against the possibility of falling debris as the windows are removed and new windows installed,” Shiree McKenzie, county facilities and design construction manager, said in the advisory.

The $2.5 million project, which was approved by the County Commission in April, began Oct. 10.

Notices of closures and reopenings will be posted at bernco.gov and on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.