Most anyone can still win a state football championship

If the high school football teams that remain in the 2022 postseason – and there are 18 of them – want to do themselves a psychological favor, they should steal straight from the playbook of the Cleveland Storm.

Not Cleveland’s football team, though that isn’t necessarily a bad idea.

No, I’m talking about Cleveland’s boys soccer team.

Yodice_James_sig

Occasionally, prep sports has the wonderful capacity to remind us that anything is possible. Look no further than the Cleveland soccer team that just over a week ago won a state championship as a No. 12 seed, knocking off four of the top five seeds along the way.

So as we reach the football semifinals for Classes 3A-6A, and the championship game for Class 2A, a majority of them, from my seat, could viably hoist a blue trophy. If 12 is the highest ceiling for a soccer team to win state, cut that number in half for football. No one higher than a 6 seed – and there aren’t any of those left.

To be even more precise, I could make a reasonable case for 16 of those 18 teams to win a state title. That is a fair representation of the caliber of teams still on the board. (And no, I will not name the two outliers.)

Five of the nine higher seeds will be the visiting team in either the semifinals or the 2A final, and this already is generating some chatter on social media.

That includes No. 1 Jal traveling to Texico in the 2A championship contest. It includes No. 2 Ruidoso in Class 3A, visiting No. 6 Raton. It includes Artesia, the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, playing at No. 5 Deming. It includes La Cueva, the 2 seed in 6A, going to the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces to face Centennial, the third seed.

Technicallly, it also includes Cleveland, but playing at Nusenda Community Stadium doesn’t count as a true road game. Class 6A’s top-seeded Storm, the two-time defending state champion, takes on No. 5 Volcano Vista.

The state’s model of determining playoff sites for late-round matchups has long drawn ire from those who would prefer higher seeds host as long as they stay alive in their bracket. And we may very well arrive at that destination someday.

In essence, if you are unsure how it currently works, it’s basically a rotation model.

For example, the last time Cleveland and Volcano Vista met in the semifinals or later, it was 2018 in Rio Rancho. Hence, this game is on the West Side. That same year, Centennial played La Cueva at Wilson Stadium in the semifinals. The Hawks were seeded third that year, the Bears second. So it is La Cueva that travels this time.

If two schools who have never met in the semifinals should meet, then the higher seed gets the home game. This same application occurs for championship games.

If you have followed me regularly over the years, then you know where I stand:

Home field, as it pertains to supplementing a team’s edge in the prep football playoffs, is a largely invisible advantage.

The better team usually wins in the playoffs, regardless of where a game is played. Now, to be fair, Artesia is obviously an exception, since the Bulldogs are approximately 743-1 all-time at home in the playoffs at Bulldog Bowl. (Their football acumen might also have a bit to do with this.)

There might be a day down the road when the playoff system is adjusted and revised, and higher seeds get rewarded with more home games. We shall see. Times change, opinions change.

In soccer, by contrast, the new postseason model, which began post-pandemic and has been in place the last two autumns, has higher seeds hosting through the semifinals.

As for this week’s football slate, there are some juicy storylines.

Like a 5-6 Lovington team, winners of five in a row, going across the state to face No. 1 Silver in the 4A semifinals.

There is Raton senior running back Cayden Walton, who is just 57 yards away from vaulting past La Cueva’s Ronnie Daniels (3,024 yards in 2010) to become the state’s all-time single season rushing champ. Walton, who stands at 2,968 yards, only needs 32 yards to become the second player to reach the 3,000-yard plateau. (La Cueva in 2010 only played 12 games. This week is Raton’s 13th game. And yes, of course, Daniels’ numbers are more impressive given the quality of competition. But 3,000 yards is a tremendous achievement.).

There are both 6A semifinals, which are rematches from the regular season. Can Centennial and Volcano Vista write a different script for themselves? It is VV’s Hawks who have the larger mountain to climb.

Can Piedra Vista, in its second visit to Wool Bowl this year to face Roswell, find something that can help it solve the Coyotes in the 5A semis?

And what of Texico, which lost 41-35 to Jal in the regular season? Only the Wolverines stand between the 12-0 Panthers and a season for the ages in Jal.

Shaun Gill is the Cleveland boys soccer coach. You know, if anyone wanted to reach out.