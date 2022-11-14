Falcons simply had the Lobos’ number

Air Force fullback Emmanuel Michel (28) is stopped by New Mexico defenders Jer’Marius Lewis (5) and Dion Hunter during Saturday’s game at the Air Force Academy. The Falcons won, 35-3.

(Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP

After Saturday’s 35-3 drubbing at the hands of Air Force at Falcons Stadium, the New Mexico Lobos can take comfort – cold comfort though it may be – in this: This wasn’t one that got away.

It was never there to be taken.

In this one, there were no “if not for this,” or “if not for that,” no “what could have been.” There was no turning point, no crucial play. Air Force simply dominated.

“They out-physicaled us,” Lobos coach Danny Gonzales said. “… They out-physicaled us and outplayed us.”

Yes, they did.

On one side of the ball, with the 131st-and-last nationally ranked UNM offense matched against the ninth-ranked Air Force defense, the outcome couldn’t have been more predictable. The Lobos (2-8, 0-6 Mountain West) managed just 172 yards total offense.

As a result, Air Force, (7-3, 3-3) now ranks fifth in total defense.

On the other side of the ball, one might have expected better from the UNM defense. But with the offense unable to sustain a drive of more than nine plays and forced into four three-and-outs, what chance did the defense have against the nation’s No. 1 rushing team?

In terms of “if only,” Gonzales could only point to the big one.

The Lobos trailed only 14-0 at halftime. Gonzales said afterward, “if we had any offense whatsoever, it would be a heck of a football game.”

They didn’t, and it wasn’t.

From here, with two games remaining, it doesn’t get all that much easier.

San Diego State (6-4, 4-2), which comes to University Stadium on Friday, ranks 39th in total defense and 25th against the rush. The Lobos had just 44 yards on the ground against Air Force.

Colorado State (2-8, 2-4), which hosts the Lobos on Black Friday in the season finale, is a far better team in November under first-year coach Jay Norvell than it was in September. The Rams held Wyoming to 236 total yards in a 14-13 loss on Saturday.

If the Lobos are to have any chance of avoiding a 2-10 record and a winless Mountain West campaign, Gonzales’ team mantra – “Effort, attitude and want-to” will need to be paid more than lip service.

“You have to go out there and play the game like it’s your last game,” senior linebacker Reco Hannah said. “Especially with the younger guys, it’s build off of that. We’ve got to shift the culture.

“Win, lose or draw, you’ve got to go hard.”

Lobo Recap

FLASHBACK: Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West Conference) in control from start to finish, hands the New Mexico Lobos (2-8, 0-6) a 35-3 drubbing at Falcons Stadium.

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Not much. The Lobos, at least, did not commit a turnover and got one — a Jerrick Reed II forced fumble and a A.J. Haulcy recovery that helped Luke Drzewiecki avoid a shutout with a 39-yard field goal. A 31-yard Justin Holaday-to-Geordon Porter pass put the Lobos in position for the field goal.

WHAT WENT WRONG: The Lobos drove from their side of the field into plus-territory only once, that on their final possession of the game. They punted six times and turned the ball over on downs twice. The defense gave up a 65-yard run on the Falcons’ third play of the game and gave up TDs on drives of 84, 75 and 78 yards. Holiday was sacked five times, and his 31-yard pass to Porter might have gone for a touchdown had it not been underthrown.

INJURY REPORT: None was observed.

QUOTING DANNY: “We’re not good enough on offense to help this team be successful, so that’s the biggest challenge and that’s the biggest (undertaking) of the off-season.”