Combat sports: Perez, Madrid win

By Journal Staff

At the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, Albuquerque flyweight boxer Abraham Perez defeated Mexico’s David Vargas Zamora by six-round unanimous decision Saturday night.

Perez remained undefeated (6-0, two knockouts) as a pro. Vargas Zamora is 7-2-2 (four KOs).

The judges’ scorecards read 60-54, 59-55 and 59-55..

On the same card, Former St. Pius X and UNM football player Xavier Madrid (4-1, two KOs) scored a second-round knockout against fellow Albuquerquean Clinton Chavez (6-1, four KOs).

Madrid’s overhand right in the second brought an end to the bout with just one second left in the second round. According to reports, Chavez knocked Madrid down in the first.

MMA: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, an MMA heavyweight/light heavyweight who went 23-6 in his career, has died after a long illness. He was 38.

During his 15-year MMA career, Johnson defeated Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson and Andrei Arlovski.

He last fought in May 2021, defeating Jose Augusto Azevedo on a Bellator card.

 

