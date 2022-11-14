 Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights - Albuquerque Journal

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

By Seung Min Kim and Chris Megerian / Associated Press

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party’s stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

“I don’t think there’s enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

Biden’s blunt comments reflected how Democrats’ euphoria over their strength in the midterms will soon collide with the likely reality of divided government in Washington.

During the campaign, Biden said that if Democrats picked up seats, the first piece of legislation that he would send to Congress would be to enact a nationwide right to abortion.

The right was previously guaranteed only by the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, and the court’s conservative majority overturned that ruling earlier this year.

Although Democrats defied historical odds by avoiding a midterm wipeout, they did not gain enough ground to ensure abortion access nationwide.

Asked what voters might expect on the issue, Biden replied, “I don’t think they can expect much of anything.”

Although ballots are still being counted, Republicans are on track to take control of the House of Representatives by a narrow margin, putting them in position to block any abortion legislation.

“I think it’s gonna be very close, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it,” Biden said.

Democrats will maintain control of the Senate, and may even expand their majority after next month’s runoff in Georgia. But some members of the party have been unwilling to sidestep filibuster rules to pass an abortion law.

Biden previously said “we need two more senators” to codify abortion rights, a reference to Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who want to preserve the filibuster.

If Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia wins a second term next month, Democrats will have only gained one seat.

___

Megerian reported from Washington.

Election Guide

Home » News » Nation » Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Nation
Officials on Monday identified the six ... Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of ...
2
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Nation
The suspect in a shooting at ... The suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team was taken into custody Monday, more ...
3
Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights
Nation
President Joe Biden said Monday that ... President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the ...
4
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
Nation
Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves ... Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it ...
5
Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ...
Nation
President Joe Biden objected to China's ... President Joe Biden objected to China's 'coercive and increasingly aggressive actions' toward Taiwan during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping, ...
6
DEA's most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'
Nation
José Irizarry accepts that he's known ... José Irizarry accepts that he's known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he 'became another man' in conspiring ...
7
Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics mascot is a smiling hat
Nation
The mascots for the 2024 Paris ... The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed -- a Phrygian cap. The soft red cap, also known as a ...
8
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
Nation
A national transportation official probing the ... A national transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people ...
9
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting ...
Nation
Heading into this year's midterms, voting ... Heading into this year's midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might ...