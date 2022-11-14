 Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold - Albuquerque Journal

Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

By Jim Salter / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

ST. LOUIS — President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out.

The ruling by the three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came days after a federal judge in Texas blocked the program, saying it usurped Congress’ power to make laws. The Texas case was appealed and the administration is likely to appeal the 8th Circuit ruling as well.

The plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans.

A federal judge on Oct. 20 allowed the program to proceed, but the 8th Circuit the next day temporarily put the forgiveness plan while it considered an effort by the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas and South Carolina to block the program.

The new ruling from the panel made up of three Republican appointees — one was appointed by President George W. Bush and two were appointed by President Donald Trump — extends the hold until the issue is resolved in court.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said that so far, 26 million people had applied for debt relief, and 16 million people had already had their relief approved. The Department of Education would “quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,” she said after the ruling Thursday in Texas.

In that ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman — an appointee of Trump based in Fort Worth — was critical of the way the program moved ahead without Congressional approval.

“In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government,” Pittman wrote.

The legal challenges have created confusion about whether borrowers who expected to have debt canceled will have to resume making payments come Jan. 1, when a pause prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire.

Economists worry that many people have yet to rebound financially from the pandemic, saying that if borrowers who were expecting debt cancellation are asked to make payments instead, many could fall behind on the bills and default.

Home » News » Nation » Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
DNA leads to rape charge in 1994 cold case
ABQnews Seeker
Testing of rape kit in backlog ... Testing of rape kit in backlog leads to convicted sex offender
2
Holly/Ventura gets roundabout; speed humps for Garfield?
ABQnews Seeker
Residents can request traffic-calming measures in ... Residents can request traffic-calming measures in their neighborhood
3
NM, neighboring states, vie for federal hydrogen funds
From the newspaper
Four-state alliance submits 'concept paper' to ... Four-state alliance submits 'concept paper' to DOE
4
Dangers of detoxing: Expert finds inadequate care at MDC
ABQnews Seeker
Report said medical team out of ... Report said medical team out of compliance in screening, managing inmate withdrawal symptoms appropriately
5
NMSP chief: 'Mistakes' led to officer's traffic killing
ABQnews Seeker
State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was ... State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was gunned down in 2021 by a man sought in a drug probe
6
$7M in grants expected to boost teacher diversity
ABQnews Seeker
Grants could help bridge language gaps Grants could help bridge language gaps
7
Buu Nygren wins Navajo presidency on familiar platform
ABQnews Seeker
Win means a woman will hold ... Win means a woman will hold the Vice President post -- a first for the Navajo Nation
8
Last three Albuquerque City Council meetings in 2022 will ...
ABQnews Seeker
Public health, holiday scheduling cited as ... Public health, holiday scheduling cited as reasons for virtual meetings
9
One downtown block of Silver to be 'intermittently' closed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Closure will affect Silver SW from ... Closure will affect Silver SW from Fourth to Fifth streets until June 30
10
'Black Forrest Gump,' boxing legend Murphy has another adventure ...
Boxing/MMA
Joe Louis Murphy and other 2022 ... Joe Louis Murphy and other 2022 inductees into the NM Boxing Hall of Fame to be honored Nov. 19 in Roswell