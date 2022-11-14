 Buttigieg to visit ABQ, Navajo Nation - Albuquerque Journal

Buttigieg to visit ABQ, Navajo Nation

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

FILE – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Buttigieg is vowing help to stem a rising U.S. epidemic of car fatalities with a broad-based government strategy aimed at limiting the speed of cars, redesigning roads to better protect bicyclists and pedestrians and boosting car safety features such as automatic emergency braking. Buttigieg indicated to The Associated Press that new federal data being released next week will show another spike in traffic fatalities through the third quarter of 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SANTA FE — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is set to travel to Albuquerque and the Navajo and Hopi nations later this week to discuss road safety and investments in local infrastructure.

He is set to travel to New Mexico and Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday, but more details haven’t been released.

Buttigieg’s visit will include meetings with tribal leaders.

The former Democratic presidential candidate has some family ties to New Mexico. Both of his parents taught at New Mexico State University, where they met before moving to South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg was also in the same Rhodes scholarship class more than a decade ago as Jeremy Farris, executive director of the State Ethics Commission, and they were roommates one year at Oxford.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Buttigieg to visit ABQ, Navajo Nation

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
UNMH, other Abq hospitals see influx of young patients; ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNMH children's hospital was at 119% ... UNMH children's hospital was at 119% capacity Monday morning
2
DNA leads to rape charge in 1994 cold case
ABQnews Seeker
Testing of rape kit in backlog ... Testing of rape kit in backlog leads to convicted sex offender
3
Holly/Ventura gets roundabout; speed humps for Garfield?
ABQnews Seeker
Residents can request traffic-calming measures in ... Residents can request traffic-calming measures in their neighborhood
4
NM, neighboring states, vie for federal hydrogen funds
From the newspaper
Four-state alliance submits 'concept paper' to ... Four-state alliance submits 'concept paper' to DOE
5
Dangers of detoxing: Expert finds inadequate care at MDC
ABQnews Seeker
Report said medical team out of ... Report said medical team out of compliance in screening, managing inmate withdrawal symptoms appropriately
6
NMSP chief: 'Mistakes' led to officer's traffic killing
ABQnews Seeker
State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was ... State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was gunned down in 2021 by a man sought in a drug probe
7
$7M in grants expected to boost teacher diversity
ABQnews Seeker
Grants could help bridge language gaps Grants could help bridge language gaps
8
Buu Nygren wins Navajo presidency on familiar platform
ABQnews Seeker
Win means a woman will hold ... Win means a woman will hold the Vice President post -- a first for the Navajo Nation
9
Last three Albuquerque City Council meetings in 2022 will ...
ABQnews Seeker
Public health, holiday scheduling cited as ... Public health, holiday scheduling cited as reasons for virtual meetings
10
One downtown block of Silver to be 'intermittently' closed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Closure will affect Silver SW from ... Closure will affect Silver SW from Fourth to Fifth streets until June 30