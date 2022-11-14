Buttigieg to visit ABQ, Navajo Nation

SANTA FE — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is set to travel to Albuquerque and the Navajo and Hopi nations later this week to discuss road safety and investments in local infrastructure.

He is set to travel to New Mexico and Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday, but more details haven’t been released.

Buttigieg’s visit will include meetings with tribal leaders.

The former Democratic presidential candidate has some family ties to New Mexico. Both of his parents taught at New Mexico State University, where they met before moving to South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg was also in the same Rhodes scholarship class more than a decade ago as Jeremy Farris, executive director of the State Ethics Commission, and they were roommates one year at Oxford.