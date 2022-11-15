 Talking Grammer, Ep. 54: Former UNM Lobo Cameron Bairstow - Albuquerque Journal

Talking Grammer, Ep. 54: Former UNM Lobo Cameron Bairstow

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Former UNM Lobo and former professional basketball player Cameron Bairstow. (Courtesy image)
In Episode 54 of the Talking Grammer podcast, I played a little catch up with former Lobo basketball great Cameron Bairstow who lives in Australia. We talk about his professional career, from the NBA to overseas and playing in Australia — both professionally and with the Australian National team — as well as his recent decision to retire due to injuries.

Cam is now starting a career as a sports agent. We also talk about his upcoming trip back to the Unites States where he hopes to catch a game in the Pit and see his younger brother, Sean Bairstow, play for the Utah State Aggies, where he’s a senior guard.

