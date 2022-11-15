Nurse practitioners serving NM’s health care needs

The University of New Mexico College of Nursing would like to extend congratulations to all nurse practitioners during Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 13-19. Your presence in the workforce increases access to health care services offered for New Mexicans.

We provide services in school-based health centers, prisons, occupational health, hospice and home health, urgent care, clinics, hospitals and nursing homes throughout the state. In some rural areas of New Mexico nurse practitioners may be the only health care provider available, but no matter the location or population served, NPs make a difference.

New Mexico was one of the first states in which NPs gained full practice authority. Over the past 30 years, 25 other states, the District of Columbia and two U.S. territories have gained this privilege.

Full practice authority affords more access to high-quality, complex care for patients. In fact, a large-scale study titled “Value of Nurse Practitioner Inpatient Hospital Staffing” conducted at the University of Pennsylvania found hospitals with nurse practitioners had 21% fewer deaths after common surgeries, patients had shorter hospital stays and Medicare costs per patient decreased by 5%.

Multiple studies have also demonstrated that patient health care outcomes for NPs are equivalent to those of our physician colleagues. There are more than 211,000 nurse practitioners in the U.S., with that number anticipated to grow to over 335,000 by 2030. The need for more NPs in New Mexico is great. The projected job growth is 27.5%, in comparison to 6.3% for all occupations.

UNM’s College of Nursing continues to provide outstanding educational opportunities for our NP and midwifery students in order to provide access to quality health care for all New Mexicans. We invite interested students to visit hsc.unm.edu/nursing for information on all of our programs.