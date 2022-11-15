 US, Europe and UN must fight for civil rights in Iran - Albuquerque Journal

US, Europe and UN must fight for civil rights in Iran

By Dr. Manoocher Soleimani / albuquerque resident

More than two months have passed since the beginning of mass demonstrations by Iranian citizens against the Islamic government of Iran.

Protests began after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested by the Morality Police for not “properly” wearing her hijab. The suppressed anger resulting from the many years of humiliation at the hands of government forces exploded, and people took to the streets to rally against this theocracy.

In contrast to previous demonstrations, these latest street protests are directly targeting the government and its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Chants of “death to Khamenei” and “death to the dictator” are heard throughout marches in various cities.

The Iranian government has embarked on using the most vicious attacks against the peaceful demonstration with impunity.

The number of violent arrests, killings, beatings, rapes and kidnapping has escalated significantly during the last several weeks. Despite the brutal crackdown, demonstrations have continued with no signs of subsiding. The barriers of dread and anxiety that have subjugated the Iranian people are falling away, and people from all ages are taking to the streets to denounce the Islamic government of Iran.

Meanwhile, the West has been content with issuing hollow communications condemning the violence by Islamic government forces. But are these empty platitudes enough? Is this where the responsibility of the world’s democracies end? So far, the only actions taken by major western democracies have been trivial at worst and symbolic at best: imposing sanctions on certain individuals within the security apparatus of the Iranian government.

It is imperative the United States, European governments – Britain, France and Germany – and United Nations push for concrete steps in support of human rights for Iranian citizens.

The western democracies should also abandon the current nuclear talks known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the Islamic government. The widespread uprising by the Iranian people makes the current nuclear negotiations obsolete. These negotiations would ultimately provide huge economic relief for the Iranian government yet would not benefit their citizens. Unfortunately, the last four U.S. administrations have failed in persuading the Iranian government to protect and promote human rights and freedom for its citizens.

The overwhelming number of Iranians do not recognize the legitimacy of the Islamic regime and want nothing short of its replacement with a democratic system. Thus, any emphasis on reaching a nuclear deal at this critical juncture without demanding an end to human rights violations in Iran and without a call for prosecuting those culprits responsible for these atrocities is diversionary and will only benefit the regime, not its people. Let us remember the outcome of the previous nuclear deal in 2015, which led to the transfer of huge sums of money to the coffers of the government of Iran. The Iranian government used that money to commit more acts of terror.

Brave people of Iran demand firm actions in support of human rights, freedom of speech, release of political prisoners and respect for women’s bodily autonomy. They also want those perpetrators responsible for suppressing these peaceful demonstrations to be brought to justice. Anything short of these demands would be futile and allow the Islamic government of Iran to organize its forces, acquire more weapons, and continue terrorizing its own citizens.

Dr. Manoocher Soleimani is a professor at the UNM School of Medicine. He is joined in this op-ed submission by co-author Negah Rahmati, PhD, a scientist from Cambridge, Massachussetts.

