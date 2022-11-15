Women’s basketball: Lobos, Aggies meet Tuesday and it will feel different

A familiar rival with a decidedly new look awaits the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team Tuesday night.

Coming off a hard-fought 68-61 win over Houston on Saturday, the Lobos head for Las Cruces to face New Mexico State for the first of their two annual battles. The teams meet again in Albuquerque on Dec. 11.

Round one presents something of a scouting challenge for UNM coach Mike Bradbury and his staff. The Aggies (1-1) are in their first season under coach Jody Adams and, thus far, have looked little like the NMSU teams of recent seasons.

Some of the personnel is the same, including talented guards Soufia Inoussa and Taylor Donaldson, but this year’s Aggies have employed a high-pressure, four-guard approach that made a favorable impression on Bradbury.

“They’re athletic, they’ll press you and they play tough,” Bradbury said. “We only have two game videos to watch, but they’ve executed well and looked good. I’m sure they’re looking forward to this game.”

NMSU undoubtedly would love to set a new tone against the Lobos (1-1), who have won eight straight in the series. The streak has featured some tight contests in the Pan American Center, including last season when UNM came from 14 points down to pull out a 73-66 win.

Both teams have made changes since then.

The Aggies have taken a new direction under Adams, who led Wichita State to considerable on-court success and occasional off-the-court controversy from 2008-17. She and the school agreed to part ways after players complained about the atmosphere of the program. Adams then spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Southern Illinois, where she was promoted to associate head coach last season.

NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia, who was already familiar with Adams, hired her to replace Brooke Atkinson after the Aggies finished 10-19 last season.

UNM’s changes have been more strategic, though the additions of assistant coaches Keith Freeman and Nike McClure have played a role.

This season’s Lobos have been more willing to lean on defense and physical play than recent teams.

Such was evident Saturday, when UNM finished 2-for-20 from 3-point range but found a way to win.

“The days of pretty ball, where it looks like a game of HORSE on both ends, are gone at least for this year,” Bradbury said. “The last two years, we were so efficient on offense and not very good on defense. This team’s going to grind it out and we’re going to defend. We’re still going to play fast, but we’re going to have to turn people over and make some winning plays in a lot of close games.”

MILESTONES: “Super senior” (using an extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic) Shaiquel McGruder became the 25th member of UNM’s career 1,000-point club Saturday and she has a chance to earn more impressive milestones this season. McGruder has 635 career rebounds and is one of 15 UNM players to amass 1,000 points and 600 boards.

Only eight have totaled 1,000 points and 700 rebounds. McGruder also moved into eighth on UNM’s career steals list Saturday with her 166th theft.

Bradbury needs one win to reach 300 for his head-coaching career.

He earned 50 wins at Morehead State, 128 at Wright State and has 121 in six-plus seasons at New Mexico.

Tuesday

Women: UNM at New Mexico State, 6 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, espn+ (streaming)