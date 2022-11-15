 Closely watched Senate appointment draws 8 hopefuls - Albuquerque Journal

Closely watched Senate appointment draws 8 hopefuls

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Eight hopefuls are asking the Bernalillo County Commission to appoint them to the New Mexico Senate.

The commission is scheduled to decide Tuesday how to fill a vacancy in a seat representing Albuquerque’s West Side. Jacob Candelaria resigned the position in October with more than two years left on his term, leaving the commission to pick his replacement.

The people who applied are:

  • Steve Gallegos, a former Albuquerque City Councilor and Bernalillo County Commissioner
  • Antonio “Moe” Maestas, an attorney and current state representative
  • Julie Radoslovich, the former principal and director of the South Valley Academy
  • Dan Serrano, a small business owner
  • Loc Truong, the deputy director of human resources at the city of Albuquerque
  • Peter Zollinger, a retiree and U.S. Air Force veteran
  • Donald Wood, who spent 31 years as a truck driver
  • Em Ward, a family medicine physician

The appointment to the District 26 seat has attracted significant attention.

The commission clashed last month over how to handle the decision, with the body divided over how fast it should move. Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty led an unsuccessful push to make a decision sooner than Commission Chairwoman Adriann Barboa had planned. Pyskoty’s effort drew the ire of Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, who called Pyskoty a “bitch” in the commission chambers shortly after the board’s last meeting adjourned.

Pyskoty, meanwhile, is the subject of a code of conduct complaint. A Bernalillo County resident filed it last week, calling on Pyskoty to recuse herself from the legislative appointment vote because it could benefit Maestas, the husband of a lobbyist who made the single largest contribution to Pyskoty’s 2022 reelection campaign.

