Podcast: So here’s how Lobo great Bairstow now plans to ‘represent’

In every postgame interview conducted in the Pit in the 2013-14 season, Cameron Bairstow showed up with chalk on his hands.

And make no mistake, that season, there were plenty of times the media wanted to talk with the 6-foot-10, 252-pound (as measured at the 2014 NBA Draft Combine) power forward from Brisbane, Australia.

But before those sessions, his mindset was to get a quick weight lifting session in – still in uniform – immediately after games to help prevent losing mass as the season dragged on.

The chalk helped him grip the barbells.

Such was the life of the once-skinny Australian kid who came to Albuquerque in 2010 as an unheralded recruit but built himself into one of the Lobo program’s all-time greats and a 2014 NBA Draft pick of the Chicago Bulls.

His body was always key to his physicality, including that senior season when he averaged 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

So when his body started failing – major injury after major injury, including one in his foot that was the type that would never heal – he decided in August it was time to hang up the high tops and retire from playing professionally in Australia.

“Pretty shortly after I kind of left college, I started to have some injury problems. It was really after I left the Bulls (in 2016) actually when it really started,” Bairstow, 31, said recently in a podcast interview from Australia, which is available now here on ABQJournal.com/Sports. He shares more stories about his playing career, professionally and in the Pit, in the extended interview.

“You can pretty much name it – tearing my ACL was a big one. I had a dislocated shoulder and some hip issues and whatnot. But basically, the thing that really ended it was I had an arthritic – a worn joint – in my mid foot. And that was just at the stage where it couldn’t handle the load of playing and whatnot.”

He battled that pain for several years, but “it gets to the point where you’re weighing out the pros and cons of playing and how much you’re enjoying it, and definitely was wearing on me a bit mentally to continue to play.”

But Bairstow, who after his UNM career played in the NBA, for the Australian National Team in the Olympics, and professionally for teams in Lithuania and Australia’s top league, the NBL, hasn’t left basketball. Instead, he’s decided to start his new, post-playing chapter of his life, pursuing a career as a sports agent.

Bairstow believes his experiences in basketball – in the U.S. and overseas – give him an asset not all agents have.

“I think I had a bunch of learning experiences that, if I could go back I would have done differently,” he said. “And which I think can be helpful to pass those lessons on.”

Bairstow plans an extended trip to the United States in the coming months, one he hopes will include catching up with old friends in Albuquerque and watching a Lobo game in the Pit. He’ll also get to Logan, Utah, where he plans to attend the Senior Night game of his younger brother and current Utah State guard Sean Bairstow. The Mountain West’s unbalanced 18-game schedule is such that Utah State is the only league team that will not visit Albuquerque this season.

In hindsight, the elder Bairstow admits it probably was best that younger brother ended up at Utah State and not at UNM, though Lobo fans certainly wish he was here. Big brother says he likes that his younger brother was able to go carve out his own niche – a pretty impressive one in its own right.

“I think it was good that he was able to do his own thing and develop into – because he is a very different player clearly and plays a different position,” Bairstow said.