2-0 heading to SMU, Lobo hoops team needs to improve in this way

You don’t complain about 2-0.

But as happy as second-year Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino was after completing the team’s first week of the season unblemished, he knows there is still plenty of climb left ahead for his team.

As week two presents two far more challenging tests, it’s hard to ignore the glaring weakness thus far looks awfully similar to the glaring weakness of a season ago.

“It feels great to be 2-0, and I still think there’s so much we can get better at,” said Pitino. “I mean, our defense is still very, very poor.”

Tuesday night’s game in Dallas is against an SMU (1-1) team that beat the Lobos in the Pit a season ago 90-72 while scoring at will down the stretch (1.25 points per possession in the game and 28 points over the final 10 minutes to win going away). The Lobos’ lack of instant defensive improvement this season after addressing their post depth and strength could be concerning, even after such a small sample size.

The good news is guard Kendric Davis, who scored 33 on the Lobos last season, is gone. But that doesn’t mean the Lobos are off the hook.

While UNM ranked 243rd in the country in defensive efficiency a season ago (and ninth in the 11-team Mountain West during league play), but that was with the understanding they lost their top two centers by Christmas and a third, converted center (Emmanuel Kuac) to a broken leg in the first week of January.

So adding two bulky, 6-foot-8 forwards in Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick this season to go with the progression of rising sophomore bigs Sebastian Forsling and Birima Seck was, and still is, the move believed to be the one that will stabilize the entire defensive approach.

But it ain’t there yet.

Through two games – a sample size hardly worth putting too much stock in, but the one we have – the Lobos rank 230th in defensive efficiency out of 363 Division I teams (there were 358 last season), according to KenPom.com.

Udeze and Allick got into deep foul trouble early in the Southern Utah win, and the guards did little to stay in front of South Alabama’s guards in the Lobos’ second win.

But in neither case did the Lobos ever look rattled or, frankly, worried about getting bit by the same early upset bug that has already bit a couple of their Mountain West peers. (Boise State lost at home to South Dakota State last week and Wyoming, as a 21.5 point favorite, lost at home Sunday to Southeastern Louisiana.)

“We have a lot of poise,” Allick said after Friday’s win over South Alabama. “We don’t get too caught up in whether we’re up, whether we’re down, you know? We just kind of play our game. Now, we definitely have some things to clean up defensively, but from an emotional standpoint, no one’s getting too hot. … Everybody’s just kind of levelheaded.

“It’s my fourth year doing this. And it’s a sign that we really have a chance to be something great. Because once we do get our defense figured out, because obviously that’s our main struggle right now, we have a lot of offensive weapons.”

SOME FAMILIAR FACES: SMU has had a rather large roster turnover to go along with a coaching change. Davis is now playing at Memphis, but there will still be a few other familiar faces for the Lobos on the opposing bench.

First off, Pitino worked with SMU’s first-year coach Rob Lanier for two seasons at Florida a dozen years ago. Also, four SMU players who played in last year’s game in Albuquerque are back, including starters Zhuric Phelps, Zach Nutall and Jalen Smith along with reserve Stefan Todorovic.

But the Lobos, or maybe more likely Lobo fans, might remember center Efi Odigie, the Houston native who played three seasons at UTEP before transferring to Troy last season and now is at SMU. As a freshman in the Pit in 2018, he had 11 points and nine rebounds for UTEP. As a sophomore in the 2019 game vs. UTEP played in El Paso, he had 12 points and seven rebounds.