 Prep basketball: Practice for season begins - Albuquerque Journal

Prep basketball: Practice for season begins

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Volcano Vista’s Taejhuan Hill, right, is guarded by teammate Storm Nguyen on Monday afternoon as the two-defending Class 5A state champion Hawks — who have won 42 consecutive games over their last two undefeated seasons — held their first practice for the 2022-23 season. Volcano Vista was joined by 300 boys and girls teams around New Mexico in welcoming the upcoming season with a first day of practice. Hill, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, is the top returning player for Volcano Vista this season, and she is one of the top players to watch in Class 5A.
