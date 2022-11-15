Prep basketball: Practice for season begins By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer Monday, November 14th, 2022 at 8:31PM Volcano Vista’s Taejhuan Hill, right, is guarded by teammate Storm Nguyen on Monday afternoon as the two-defending Class 5A state champion Hawks — who have won 42 consecutive games over their last two undefeated seasons — held their first practice for the 2022-23 season. Volcano Vista was joined by 300 boys and girls teams around New Mexico in welcoming the upcoming season with a first day of practice. Hill, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, is the top returning player for Volcano Vista this season, and she is one of the top players to watch in Class 5A. Home » From the newspaper » Prep basketball: Practice for season begins Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Prep basketball: Practice for season begins 2-0 heading to SMU, Lobo hoops team needs to improve in this way You don't complain about 2-0.But as happy as second-year Lobo men's basketball coach R ... Podcast: So here's how Lobo great Bairstow now plans to 'represent' In every postgame interview conducted in the Pit in the 2013-14 season, Cameron Bairstow showed… More Featured Sports