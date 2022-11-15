BCSO relaunches helicopter unit after fatal crash

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The rotor blades of the A Star B3 helicopter loudly whipped the air as the light-duty aircraft rose from the ground at the Double Eagle II Airport, hovered briefly and then flew off to the east.

The seemingly routine flight on Monday marked the relaunching of the Metro Air Support Unit of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. The unit hasn’t flown since a second helicopter in the unit crashed July 16, about 25 miles south of Las Vegas, New Mexico, killing four first responders who were helping to fight the East Mesa Fire.

That helicopter was a Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois, or Huey. Killed were the pilot, Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

That aircraft was referred to as Metro 2; the remaining helicopter is known as Metro 1 and there had been some speculation that the air unit might not recover, said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales.

“This asset has been missed by the community. I get asked literally on a daily basis about the air unit,” he said. “A lot of people were uncertain about whether we were going to be able to move forward. I give all the credit to the staff. It’s been very difficult to come to work every day knowing the losses they’ve had, but they’ve come and worked diligently … with the thought of getting back up in the air.”

The death of Koren left the air unit, which also includes a fixed-wing Cessna airplane, without a pilot – a large part of the reason the unit has been grounded since the accident. On Monday, Gonzales announced that a contract civilian pilot, D.J. Christian, had been hired, and that Sheriff’s Sgt. Charles Lill is currently being trained to be the helicopter’s pilot.

One person who said he never doubted the air unit would recover was the unit’s commander, Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Rael.

“It’s very popular with citizens and very popular among our deputies and increases their morale,” he said. “And in this day and age, a helicopter is a very much needed tool.”

The unit is staying operational with a staff of six, Rael said. “That’s a very baseline number and is in line with our current one helicopter platform, but if you have more than one helicopter, the number increases.”

And those numbers may need to increase. “We’re looking into expanding,” and possibly acquiring another medium-lift helicopter that can take the place of the Huey for such missions as fire fighting and rescue hoist operations, Rael said.

The current chopper, classified as a light helicopter, is primarily used for general patrol and is normally operated by two or three people, although it can carry up to five, and has limited capacity for some fire suppression and rescue operations, he said.

The helicopter was purchased in 2008 to replace a previous one that crash-landed in the yard of an Albuquerque home while assisting in a call about a burglary. Investigators determined that a gunman on the ground targeted the aircraft and the bullet damaged a control pedal, causing the forced landing.