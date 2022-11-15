Wildfire claim office functioning

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

It will be early 2023 before the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Claims Office is fully operational, but victims of the wildfires and subsequent flooding can begin filing Notice of Loss forms this week and participate in a public-comment period that continues through Jan. 13.

During a call-in session Monday, Angela Gladwell, director of the claims office and claims manager, told reporters the office will have a physical footprint in New Mexico.

“It will be a multi-prong approach,” Gladwell said. “We will have fixed and mobile offices in San Miguel and Mora counties and in Santa Fe. Two mobile vehicles will be making a circuit over the affected area during the next two years.”

The claims office will administer the distribution of the $2.5 billion provided in the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act signed by President Joe Biden on Sept. 30. Gladwell said funding sources from other federal agencies may also be available.

“We know the urgency around this program and are committed to delivering funds as quickly as possible,” she said. But Gladwell said hiring personnel, opening facilities and fully addressing the claims process will require three to four months.

She said those hired by the claims office will include local people familiar with northern New Mexico’s agricultural culture and the nature of losses sustained by people who live off the land.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak inferno grew to more than 340,000 acres in San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties, making it the most destructive wildfire in New Mexico’s history. The Hermits Peak fire started April 6 when a prescribed burn set by the Santa Fe National Forest jumped boundaries and blazed out of control. The Calf Canyon Fire, which grew out of pile burns set by the national forest, exploded April 19 and later merged with the Hermits Peak fire.

It was late August before the combined wildfires were 100% contained. Hundreds of homes and other structures were destroyed or damaged. During New Mexico’s summer monsoon season, rain waters rushing over burn scars caused flooding, which did additional damage to the area and took the lives of four people.

“Claimants have two years from today (Monday) to send in a claim,” she said. “Once we are able to review the Notice of Loss, we have 180 days to fix the amount to award the claimant.”

Gladwell said the claims office has no idea how many claims it will receive.

“We have not broken the $2.5 billion into pots per se,” she said. “We are going to be focusing on individuals first, then businesses and communities and then insurers.”

Gladwell said it is not necessary for persons to file an individual assistance claim with FEMA in order to pursue a claim through the claims office.

To initiate a claim through the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Claims Office, Gladwell said individuals may submit a Notice of Loss form, which is available at FEMA.gov/Hermits-Peak. Instructions on how to submit the form are there as well.

FEMA is looking for public input on the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act. Instructions on how to submit comments online are available at FEMA.gov/Hermits-Peak.

Four public meetings also will be held to collect feedback. These are set for:

⋄ Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m., old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

⋄ Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m., Mora High School in Mora.

⋄ Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m., old Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas.

⋄ Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m., Mora High School.