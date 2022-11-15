 NMSP investigating three deadly accidents - Albuquerque Journal

NMSP investigating three deadly accidents

By Journal Staff Report

New Mexico State Police are investigating several fatal crashes so far this month.

On Nov. 4, New Mexico State Police officers in Quay County responded to Quay Road AD near the U.S. Highway 54 intersection after reports of a vehicle colliding with a train, according to a news release.

“The initial investigation indicated that for unknown reasons, a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Abraham Riquiac-Gonzalez, 30, with passenger Pedro Jimon, 38, of Clovis was traveling north on Quay Road AD, crossed the train tracks, and was struck by a westbound freight train,” the release states. “Both occupants suffered fatal injuries in the collision and were pronounced deceased on the scene … The train engineers were not injured.”

Police say alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

ThenM on Wednesday morning, a three-vehicle crash on N.M. 128 west of Jal, resulted in the death of 18-year-old Francisco Saenz Hinojos of El Paso, according to a news release.

“For unknown reasons, (Hinojos) crossed into opposing traffic and crashed head-on with a 2014 Volvo commercial vehicle that was traveling westbound on N.M. 128. The impact caused the Volvo to collide with a 2022 Ford F-250 that was traveling eastbound,” the release states. “Hinojos suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.”

Police say the driver of the Volvo was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening and the others involved in the crash were not injured.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the release says.

In a different crash, on Friday around 6:30 p.m. near Vaughn on U.S. Highway 54, 36-year-old Aaron Jantzi of Corona, was driving a 2022 Ford Ranger “when for an unknown reason, it crossed into opposing traffic and collided head-on with a 2014 GMC van that was traveling southbound,” a news release says.

Jantzi suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene and the 35-year-old driver of the van was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

“Alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in this crash,” the release says.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NMSP investigating three deadly accidents

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM GOP officials face intraparty strife after latest election ...
2022 election
Some Republicans have called on state ... Some Republicans have called on state chairman Steve Pearce to resign
2
BCSO relaunches helicopter unit after fatal crash
ABQnews Seeker
Unit has not flown since a ... Unit has not flown since a second helicopter crashed in July, killing four
3
NMSP investigating three deadly accidents
ABQnews Seeker
Alcohol appears to be a factor ... Alcohol appears to be a factor in one crash
4
New Mexico man convicted of trying to kill a ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico man could face ... A New Mexico man could face up to 50 years in prison after being convicted of injecting a woman with heroin and throwing her ...
5
2-0 heading to SMU, Lobo hoops team needs to ...
ABQnews Seeker
The sample size is small, but ... The sample size is small, but the Lobos haven't yet shown whether they will, indeed, be a better defensive team than they were last ...
6
8 hopefuls vie to fill vacant Senate seat
ABQnews Seeker
BernCo Commission set to choose new ... BernCo Commission set to choose new state senator to represent ABQ's West Side
7
Analysts scrutinize NM's economic incentives
ABQnews Seeker
Report found areas for improvement Report found areas for improvement
8
Two city councilors say they won't seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
'City has got to find some ... 'City has got to find some new voices,' says Councilor Pat Davis
9
Talking Grammer, Ep. 54: Former UNM Lobo Cameron Bairstow
ABQnews Seeker
In Episode 54, we talk with ... In Episode 54, we talk with former Lobo and recently retired professional basketball player Cameron Bairstow from his home in Australia.