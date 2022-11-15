 Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.5% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273 points, or 0.8%, to 33,807 and the Nasdaq rose 2.4%.

Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest gains. Apple jumped 3.5%. Walmart surged 6.9% after reporting strong financial results, raising its profit forecast and announcing an opioid settlement.

Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from 12 months earlier, the fourth straight decline. Every measure of the latest inflation report came in cooler than economists expected. The data follows a report last week on consumer prices that also showed inflation continues cooling from its hottest levels in decades, albeit slowly.

Wall Street is closely watching inflation data that could impact how far the Federal Reserve will need to go in restraining the economy to tame inflation. The central bank has raised its key overnight rate by a big 0.75 percentage points at each of its last four meetings. That’s triple the usual amount.

The latest updates on inflation have investors betting that the Fed will raise rates by a half-percentage point at its meeting in December, according to CME Group.

The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates to make borrowing more difficult and generally slow down spending to cool inflation. The strategy risks slowing economic growth too much and bringing on a recession. That fear has been hovering over Wall Street.

Bond yields, which have been hovering near multidecade highs, eased slightly. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.35% from 4.37% just before the latest inflation report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.80% from 3.83%.

Investors will get more updates on inflation’s impact on businesses and consumers this week with corporate earnings from big retailers. Home Depot was mostly unchanged after reporting strong financial results, but maintaining its sales growth forecast. Target reports its results on Wednesday and Macy’s reports its results on Thursday.

Wall Street will get a broader update on retail sales Wednesday when the government releases its report for October.

—–

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Home » Business » Money » Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Did President Biden break his tax promises?
ABQnews Seeker
OASDI taxes are inflation-adjusted OASDI taxes are inflation-adjusted
2
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate ...
Money
Asian stock markets surged Friday after ... Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more ...
3
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 ...
Money
Price increases moderated in the United ... Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be ...
4
Slightly more Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
Money
The number of Americans applying for ... The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose slightly last week, but the labor market remains healthy despite job cuts that have begun ...
5
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation ...
Money
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street ... Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more ...
6
Tax advice can be 'acceptable,' but maybe not 'right'
ABQnews Seeker
If your problem is SE tax, ... If your problem is SE tax, get a quality tax adviser.
7
Inflation puts tighter squeeze on already pricey kids sports
Money
It only took a few seconds ... It only took a few seconds for Rachel Kennedy to grab her phone after she left the checkout line at the sporting-goods store, where ...
8
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly ...
Money
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought ... Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation's economy and ...
9
Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking ...
Money
Think you're a sure bet for ... Think you're a sure bet for Wednesday night's estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which ...