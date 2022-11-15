 New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election

By Morgan Lee / Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — County commissioners in southern New Mexico are weighing whether to certify local results of the midterm election in a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems.

Otero County’s three county commissioners were scheduled to review results of the Nov. 8 election for any discrepancies at a Tuesday morning meeting in Alamogordo.

The Otero County commission in June initially refused to certify primary election results while citing distrust of voting systems used to tally the vote — even though the county’s top election official said there were no problems. The commission reversed course on a 2-1 vote to certify the primary after Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver successfully petitioned the state Supreme Court to issue an order directing the local board to certify.

The dissenting vote against certification came from Couy Griffin, who was removed from office in September and barred from public office by a state judge for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Griffin, a founder of the Cowboys for Trump, a group that has staged horseback parades to spread former President Donald Trump’s conservative message, said his vote against certification of the primary was based on his “gut feeling,” but he didn’t cite any specific discrepancies in the vote tally.

Attempts to delay primary results in a handful of New Mexico counties earlier this year have brought new scrutiny to a process that typically takes place quietly in the weeks after Election Day.

Partisan officials are involved in certifying elections in most states, something experts worry about after nearly two years of conspiracy theories falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulated voting machines, and reviews in battleground states confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s win.

In the midterm election, voters in staunchly conservative Otero County favored Republican candidates by wide margins in statewide races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Democrats won every statewide elected office on the ballot and flipped a congressional seat in southern New Mexico.

Preliminary elections results show more than 60% of Otero County voters cast ballots for Republican candidate for secretary of state Audrey Trujillo, who aligned her campaign with a coalition that seeks large-scale changes to elections administration.

Election Guide

Home » Politics » New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
UNMH, other ABQ hospitals see influx of young patients; ...
ABQnews Seeker
University of New Mexico children's hospital ... University of New Mexico children's hospital was at 119% capacity on Monday morning
2
Two city councilors say they won't seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
'City has got to find some ... 'City has got to find some new voices,' says Councilor Pat Davis
3
NM GOP officials face intraparty strife after latest election ...
2022 election
Some Republicans have called on state ... Some Republicans have called on state chairman Steve Pearce to resign
4
BCSO relaunches helicopter unit after fatal crash
ABQnews Seeker
Unit has not flown since a ... Unit has not flown since a second helicopter crashed in July, killing four
5
Analysts scrutinize NM's economic incentives
ABQnews Seeker
Report found areas for improvement Report found areas for improvement
6
8 hopefuls vie to fill vacant Senate seat
ABQnews Seeker
BernCo Commission set to choose new ... BernCo Commission set to choose new state senator to represent ABQ's West Side
7
Big changes could be coming to NM schools
ABQnews Seeker
More class time is among the ... More class time is among the proposals
8
Wildfire claim office functioning
Data
Fire, flooding victims may begin filing ... Fire, flooding victims may begin filing Notice of Loss claim forms this week
9
New Mexico man convicted of trying to kill a ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico man could face ... A New Mexico man could face up to 50 years in prison after being convicted of injecting a woman with heroin and throwing her ...
10
NMSP investigating three deadly accidents
ABQnews Seeker
Alcohol appears to be a factor ... Alcohol appears to be a factor in one crash