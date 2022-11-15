 Viral infections and antibiotics are not a good mix - Albuquerque Journal

Viral infections and antibiotics are not a good mix

By Dr. Melissa Mason / Your Child's Health

Cathryn Cunningham/Journal

We are in the early stages of a worsening combination of an increase in viral infections and lack of resources with which to treat them. There have been huge increases in viral infections from respiratory viruses causing the common cold, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and the seemingly always present COVID.

Simultaneously, most of the inpatient hospital beds available for sick children are already full; urgent cares and emergency departments are experiencing very long wait times; there is a shortage of pediatric care providers; and there is a shortage of amoxicillin, a commonly used antibiotic, as well. So, now what?

Now, more than ever, we must utilize available resources as wisely as possible and recognize that viral infections and antibiotics are not a good mix.

Colds, RSV, flu and COVID are all viral infections, have many overlapping symptoms, and are not treated by antibiotics. The common cold is caused by a variety of respiratory viruses that present with similar symptoms. A cold, or upper respiratory tract infection, can be associated with a fever (temp over 100.4), runny nose, congestion, cough, sneezing, fussiness or irritability, and decreased appetite.

RSV causes both an upper and lower respiratory tract infection (called bronchiolitis) and may present differently in kids of different ages. It is associated with the symptoms of a cold as well as rapid breathing, labored breathing (nasal flaring, belly breathing, sucking in of the muscles in between the ribs or above the sternum, grunting and/or head bobbing with breathing), and wheezing.

The flu, caused by the influenza virus, is associated with the symptoms of a cold but with a higher fever that lasts longer, headache, red and/or glassy eyes, sore throat, nausea, diarrhea, and body aches.

And, finally, COVID, can be associated with no symptoms to all the aforementioned symptoms.

Some children with certain medical conditions may be eligible for specialized treatments or antiviral medications for RSV, the flu or COVID, but overwhelmingly, treatment for these viruses is typically supportive care only.

Rest, pushing extra fluids, nasal saline rinses, use of a humidifier and steam, acetaminophen or ibuprofen for comfort, and honey or agave syrup to help settle a cough are all safe and helpful ways to treat symptoms. Honey should not be given to children younger than 12 months of age, and ibuprofen should not be given to babies younger than 6 months of age.

Additionally, fever may help your child fight the infection more effectively so there is no need to treat a fever unless it is causing discomfort, or your child has a history of having seizures associated with his or her fevers.

Most over-the-counter cold medications are not safe or effective for children younger than 4 years old and are not generally effective treatments for kids younger than 6. Making sure your child is up to date on all recommended immunizations, use of regular hand washing, and trying to avoid contact with sick people are important ways to try to avoid getting sick.

Sometimes a child who has been sick with a viral infection ends up needing an antibiotic because he or she may get a secondary bacterial infection, such as an ear or sinus infection. Treating these secondary infections with antibiotics is very reasonable.

Unfortunately, many children are prescribed antibiotics unnecessarily when the provider is uncomfortable not providing any treatment outside of recommendations for supportive care or “just in case,” or when a family demands a prescription.

Over-prescribing antibiotics leads to multidrug-resistant bacteria, can be associated with negative side effects, and leads to drug shortages causing needed medications to be unavailable. Currently, the U.S. is experiencing a shortage of amoxicillin, an antibiotic commonly used to treat ear and sinus infections, and strep throat.

If your child is being prescribed an antibiotic, make sure you understand what specific infection is being treated and if it is necessary. Being prescribed an antibiotic because a child’s ear drum is red may not be appropriate as crying and fever can cause redness and not necessarily signify a bacterial infection. It is also sometimes reasonable to be given a prescription for an antibiotic but wait to fill it after a period of watchful waiting. This means waiting 24-48 hours to see if the child’s symptoms are improving without the need for an antibiotic.

Be prepared to help your child avoid unnecessary consequences of this viral season and don’t hesitate to contact your child’s pediatrician with any questions or concerns.

Melissa Mason is a general pediatrician with Journey Pediatrics in Albuquerque. Send your questions to melissaemason@gmail.com.

 

Home » From the newspaper » Viral infections and antibiotics are not a good mix

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Viral infections and antibiotics are not a good mix
From the newspaper
There have been huge increases in ... There have been huge increases in viral infections from respiratory viruses causing the common cold, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and the seemingly always ...
2
Mesa del Sol to add hundreds of new housing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mesa del Sol, home to Isleta ... Mesa del Sol, home to Isleta Pavilion, Netflix North America and thousands of Albuquerque residents, ...
3
US, Europe and UN must fight for civil rights ...
From the newspaper
More than two months have passed ... More than two months have passed since the beginning of mass demonstrations by Iranian citizens agai ...
4
Nurse practitioners serving NM's health care needs
From the newspaper
Full practice authority provides access to ... Full practice authority provides access to high-quality, complex care
5
Editorial: Migrant stash houses spread in NM; they need ...
Editorials
One can only imagine the fear ... One can only imagine the fear and anxiety dozens of migrants endured earlier this month while being ...
6
NM GOP officials face intraparty strife after latest election ...
2022 election
Some Republicans have called on state ... Some Republicans have called on state chairman Steve Pearce to resign
7
BCSO relaunches helicopter unit after fatal crash
ABQnews Seeker
Unit has not flown since a ... Unit has not flown since a second helicopter crashed in July, killing four
8
Wildfire claim office functioning
Data
Fire, flooding victims may begin filing ... Fire, flooding victims may begin filing Notice of Loss claim forms this week
9
NMSP investigating three deadly accidents
ABQnews Seeker
Alcohol appears to be a factor ... Alcohol appears to be a factor in one crash