How is APD doing with the court-ordered reforms?

For the second reporting period in a row the Albuquerque Police Department has continued to make substantial progress in the federally-mandated reform effort.

After a couple of years of backsliding and turmoil, the department is once again in the highest level of compliance with the Court Approved Settlement Agreement (called the CASA). In May, after the monitor’s 15th report, city officials said for the first time that they have set a goal to be in full compliance by spring 2024.

The independent monitor overseeing the reforms published his 16th report — covering Feb. 1 to July 31 — last week. He found that APD is at 80% operational compliance — the category that tracks whether officers are following policies and being corrected when they don’t. That’s a 10% increase in that category over the previous reporting period.

“This progress is significant, but we remind APD that the compliance requirement is 95% or higher,” wrote monitor James Ginger. “The efforts we have noted during this reporting period need to be exhibited consistently if APD is to meet the 95 percent compliance levels needed for full compliance with the requirements of the CASA.”

Like in the last report, APD remains at 100% primary compliance — meaning all required policies and procedures are in place — and at 99% secondary compliance — regarding the training of officers.

The only remaining paragraph that’s not in secondary compliance is the one that dictates that supervisors of all ranks receive additional training on use of force investigations. Ginger said he expects that by the end of the next monitoring period its compliance standing “will be elevated.”

A hearing will be held in Federal Court early next month for the judge to hear from the monitoring team, city and police officials and the community.

Chief Harold Medina lauded the news by saying that it “validates the progress we’re seeing at the ground level of reform.”

“Just as important, we continue to challenge some policies and changes that are not working for APD,” he said in a news release. “We need the flexibility from the DOJ and the monitoring team when we identify roadblocks to reform.”

Mayor Tim Keller said the report shows the city and APD’s work is paying off.

“We continue to make sure our department and our officers have what they need to make important progress, while also prioritizing flexibility and conditions that work for us as we prioritize keeping our city safe,” Keller said.

The city entered into the CASA in 2014 after a Department of Justice investigation found officers had a pattern and practice of using excessive force.

In 2020 and 2021, Ginger had been sharply critical of the department, saying it had failed to police itself as internal investigations into use of force were found lacking. The Internal Affairs Force Division (IAFD) then allowed a backlog of 667 cases to form, meaning that if officers violated policies they couldn’t be disciplined because the deadlines had passed.

Then in July 2021, an outside group called the External Force Investigation Team began working with IAFD — training them on how to investigate and ensuring they met deadlines and followed procedures. Since then the monitor has noted marked improvements and the department has leapt upwards in compliance.

But, Ginger cautioned, EFIT will eventually transfer oversight back to APD — a move that will “test APD’s ability to sustain the obvious progress that is being made with day-to-day external oversight.”

He said the department will need to pay attention to ensure that quality investigations remain after EFIT leaves, that the Internal Affairs Force Division remains staffed with competent investigators, and that they continue to use a “process narrative” to establish standards and a system by which investigations will be assessed.

“We urge APD to consider this issue, to ‘think ahead’ to the processes that need to be internalized, and to identify the training and oversight necessary to facilitate those processes in preparation for the day when the EFIT engagement is terminated, and the full burden of processing force investigation cases falls once again on APD,” Ginger wrote. “This is a critical issue for APD, requiring careful consideration, decision-making, and documentation (and more likely than not new policy guidance, training, supervision, and executive oversight).”