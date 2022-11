The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man found dead this month in the East Mountains.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said the man is believed to be between 30 and 50 years of age and a red and white beaded necklace was “the only item recovered from the scene.”

Deputies found the man dead on Nov. 7 near Atkins and Juan Tomas, southeast of Cedro Peak.

Fuller did not say how the man died or give any other details.