APD: Food delivery driver fatally shot homeless man

Detectives are looking for a food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a homeless man who approached him — possibly asking for money — outside a business late last month in Southeast Albuquerque.

Brandon Chatmon, 20, is charged with an open count of murder in the Oct. 27 death of 54-year-old Vincent Lopez. Chatmon was working as an Uber Eats driver at the time, according to police, and had just picked up an order from a neighboring business.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Albuquerque police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a shooting in the shopping center at Zuni and San Mateo SE. Officers found Lopez dead in the parking lot from multiple gunshot wounds.

A security guard told police Lopez was “a transient that frequents the area” and approached the suspect as he walked to his vehicle from a Wingstop restaurant. The guard said she thought Lopez was asking for money when the suspect shot him multiple times.

The suspect and his vehicle were caught on multiple surveillance cameras at the scene and fleeing the area. Wingstop security video showed the man walk into the business and pick up an order before the shooting.

Police discovered there were three food orders picked up in that time period, two from DoorDash and one from Uber Eats. Detectives eliminated the two DoorDash drivers as suspects through further investigation.

The Uber Eats order was the last one to come in and had a pick up time that matched the suspect coming into the store. Police were able to capture the suspect’s license plate and traced it to Chatmon before identifying him as the suspect in surveillance footage.