 NM launches new child care provider tool - Albuquerque Journal

NM launches new child care provider tool

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Child Care Finder, a new search tool designed to help families choose the most compatible child care provider for their children, launched Tuesday morning.

The search platform is “easy to navigate” and aims to provide New Mexico families with more access to information about child care providers, Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said. Parents will be able to research over 1,000 child care providers available in the state.

To find the provider that best suits them, users can apply filters like ZIP code, age, tuition, days of operation and language support, according to a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

“Making sure that every New Mexico family and child has access to affordable quality child care is a cornerstone of the work of this administration, and we are committed to continuing to close remaining barriers to access,” Lujan Grisham said in the release.

The platform will also allow child care providers to claim their profiles and customize them by adding information and posting photos, the release states. Through the platform, providers will be able to interact with parents who may have questions.

ECECD collaborated with Wonderschool, a platform that offers business tools to child care providers nationwide, to create the website.

“We believe every family deserves access to convenient care options that fit the needs of their unique child, and we believe providers deserve support to grow their small businesses and offer vital services to their communities,” Chris Bennett, Wonderschool CEO said. “Our partnership with New Mexico enables both.”

Experience the Child Care Finder at https://childcare.ececd.nm.gov/search

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM launches new child care provider tool

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
BCSO arrests fugitive highlighted in campaign ads
ABQnews Seeker
a man highlighted in an attack ... a man highlighted in an attack ad during the governor’s race — allegedly finding him in the South Valley with fentanyl, a stolen gun ...
2
African painted dog, Puzzle, put down
ABQnews Seeker
Despite aggressive cancer treatments, Puzzle, a ... Despite aggressive cancer treatments, Puzzle, a 9-year-old African painted dog, was humanely euthanized Sunday at the ABQ BioPark, zoo officials announced this week. Zoo ...
3
How is APD doing with the court-ordered police reforms?
ABQnews Seeker
City gains in compliance with the ... City gains in compliance with the Court Approved Settlement Agreement
4
NM launches new child care provider tool
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Child Care Finder, ... The New Mexico Child Care Finder, a new search tool designed to help families choose the most compatible child care provider for their children, ...
5
APD: Food delivery driver fatally shot homeless man
ABQnews Seeker
possibly asking for money — outside ... possibly asking for money — outside a business late last month in Southeast Albuquerque. Brandon Chatmon, 20, is charged with an open count of ...
6
Deputies trying to ID slain man in East Mountains
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man found dead this month in the East Mountains. BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller ...
7
Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
ABQnews Seeker
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia pounded ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing ...
8
Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
ABQnews Seeker
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday ... Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a ...
9
Russia unleashes darkness on Ukraine with power grid attack
ABQnews Seeker
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday ... Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a ...