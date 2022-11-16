 BCSO arrests fugitive highlighted in campaign ads - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO arrests fugitive highlighted in campaign ads

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a fugitive — a man highlighted in an attack ad during the governor’s race — allegedly finding him in the South Valley with fentanyl, a stolen gun and a stolen truck.

Omar Manzanilla (MDC)

Omar Manzanilla, 36, was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on warrants along with new charges of auto theft, firearm theft, being a felon in possession of a gun, drug possession, warrants and other charges.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Manzanilla was featured in Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti campaign ads that claimed his most recent release from prison came under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s pandemic order before he went on the run.

However, Manzanilla’s final flight from justice happened more than a year after he was released under the executive order and had been re-arrested and served his sentence.

Manzanilla was released under the executive order in June 2020, two days before his already scheduled release date, according to court records. Manzanilla was then arrested in Valencia County and released in July 2021 — this time not under the executive order.

A warrant was issued for Manzanilla’s arrest when he violated probation and, over a year later, he was named in federal search warrants as one of numerous targets in a gang and drug-related investigation.

Ronchetti’s ads ran in September after Manzanilla was named in federal search warrants as one of numerous targets in a gang and drug-related investigation that netted millions in cash and fentanyl pills, along with 142 pounds of meth and dozens of guns.

Five people were arrested in that case but Manzanilla was not one of them and he has not been charged, according to federal court records.

On Monday, a deputy spotted a white SUV speeding near Isleta and Perry SW around 10:30 p.m., according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. The deputy followed the truck as the driver ran red lights and opened their door while headed into oncoming traffic.

Deputies said Manzanilla got out and began walking alongside the road as the truck kept rolling down the street. Deputies detained Manzanilla and found a fentanyl pill, burnt foil and a 9mm bullet in his pockets.

The truck had been reported stolen earlier in the day and deputies found a 9mm pistol on the sidewalk near where Manzanilla had opened the driver’s door, according to court records. The gun had damage “consistent with being thrown onto the ground” and had been reported stolen.

Manzanilla refused to speak with deputies.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BCSO arrests fugitive highlighted in campaign ads

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
BCSO arrests fugitive highlighted in campaign ads
ABQnews Seeker
a man highlighted in an attack ... a man highlighted in an attack ad during the governor’s race — allegedly finding him in the South Valley with fentanyl, a stolen gun ...
2
African painted dog, Puzzle, put down
ABQnews Seeker
Despite aggressive cancer treatments, Puzzle, a ... Despite aggressive cancer treatments, Puzzle, a 9-year-old African painted dog, was humanely euthanized Sunday at the ABQ BioPark, zoo officials announced this week. Zoo ...
3
How is APD doing with the court-ordered police reforms?
ABQnews Seeker
City gains in compliance with the ... City gains in compliance with the Court Approved Settlement Agreement
4
NM launches new child care provider tool
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Child Care Finder, ... The New Mexico Child Care Finder, a new search tool designed to help families choose the most compatible child care provider for their children, ...
5
APD: Food delivery driver fatally shot homeless man
ABQnews Seeker
possibly asking for money — outside ... possibly asking for money — outside a business late last month in Southeast Albuquerque. Brandon Chatmon, 20, is charged with an open count of ...
6
Deputies trying to ID slain man in East Mountains
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man found dead this month in the East Mountains. BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller ...
7
Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
ABQnews Seeker
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia pounded ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing ...
8
Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
ABQnews Seeker
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday ... Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a ...
9
Russia unleashes darkness on Ukraine with power grid attack
ABQnews Seeker
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday ... Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a ...