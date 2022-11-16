 Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland - Albuquerque Journal

Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting after missile hits Poland

By Seung Min Kim and Zeke Miller / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.

Biden, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early Wednesday to express his “deep condolences” for the loss of life. The U.S. president promised “full U.S support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation,” and “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO.”

A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the missile as being made in Russia. But Poland’s president, Duda, was more cautious about its origin, saying that officials did not know for sure who fired it or where it was made. He said it was “most probably” Russian-made, but that is being still verified. If confirmed, it would be the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that a Russian weapon came down on a NATO country.

The foundation of the NATO alliance is the principle that an attack against one member is an attack on them all.

Home » AP Feeds » Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting after missile hits Poland

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Poland said ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in ...
2
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
AP Feeds
In the days and weeks before ... In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied ...
3
Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White ...
AP Feeds
Former President Donald Trump is preparing ... Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm ...
4
G-20 to condemn Russia's Ukraine invasion, urge an end
AP Feeds
Leaders of most of the world's ... Leaders of most of the world's economic powers are nearing approval of a declaration strongly denouncing Russia's invasion that has devastated Ukraine and roiled ...
5
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
AP Feeds
Students huddled inside laboratory closets and ... Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded ...
6
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
AP Feeds
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the ... President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia's withdrawal as the 'beginning of the ...
7
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
AP Feeds
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- President Volodymyr ... KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia's withdrawal as ...
8
Turkey detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing
AP Feeds
Turkish police said Monday they have ... Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb ...
9
Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum
AP Feeds
It's not easy being Elon Musk. ... It's not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger ...