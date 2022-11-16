 Sports Speak Up! Fans' frustration with Lobo football continues - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Fans’ frustration with Lobo football continues

By ABQJournal News Staff

YOU KNOW you have hit rock bottom when midway through watching the fourth quarter of the Lobo football game you say to yourself, “Gee, all those political ads on TV weren’t so bad after all.”

— Dave

IT HAS OFTEN been said coaches don’t play the game, players do. You can fire your offensive coordinator, but ultimately it’s the players that have to execute what they have been taught. Dropped passes, foolish personal fouls, and lack of execution all around. This falls on the players, not the coaches.

— Bob, UNM Area

THE COLTS’ INTERIM coach, Jeff Saturday, who has zero college or professional football coaching experience. Won his first game on his first try as a head coach this weekend. UNM athletics should take it as a subtle hint for their football program.

— North Valley Wally

IT’S WAY PAST time to pull the plug on Lobos football. The program has no chance of ever being relevant, even in a third tier conference. Drop football, become an independent, and focus on the smaller sports in which the Lobos could possibly have success. Soccer, cross-country, golf, and skiing come to mind.

— Uptown Ed

LOBO FOOTBALL loses 7th straight game, NM Aggies win 3rd straight game. Something wrong here. We were told (for umpteenth time) that rebuilding Lobo team would be a marathon not a sprint. It now appears to look like an “ultra” marathon with little hope for future season(s). Let’s hope our basketball teams can lift our spirits.

— Dave C

FIVE THINGS to get into your head. 1. UNM is not dropping football. 2. UNM is not dropping down a level in football. 3. UNM is not bringing back soccer, gymnastics, or any sport. 4. If you don’t buy tickets and go to games you are part of the problem. 5. It is not these players’ or coaches’ fault. (Paul Krebs) ran off Rocky who showed everyone that UNM could win. UNM was the only team bowl eligible every year for Rocky’s last seven years at the helm. This includes BYU, Utah and TCU.

— Rudy the Attorney

