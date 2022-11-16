 ‘The best feeling in the world’: ABQ charter school receives millions from philanthropist - Albuquerque Journal

‘The best feeling in the world’: ABQ charter school receives millions from philanthropist

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Third-grader Audrey Vrawner reads in class at Mission Achievement and Success Charter School on Tuesday. The school was given $3 million by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who has pledged to give most of her fortune away. Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal

Early Tuesday morning, the teachers of Mission Achievement and Success Charter School were pulled into an impromptu staff meeting for an important announcement.

JoAnn Mitchell, the school’s founder and CEO, had been holding on to good news for almost a month, and now she’d been given the green light to share it: the school had been given $3 million by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

“It was nuts,” sixth grade English language arts teacher Frank Green said of the announcement. “It’s rewarding and comforting to know that everything we do — it’s recognized.”

Scott, whose fortune largely comes from her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged to give most of it away. In the last seven months, she’s given almost $2 billion to schools, districts and other funds, she wrote in a Monday blog post on Medium.

Little explanation was given for the pre-K through 12th grade school’s gift, or how the school was selected, Mitchell said — only that Scott’s team looks for schools that are “providing opportunities for people, serving underserved families.”

But for the school’s teachers and staff, the message was clear.

“It just means that people are seeing the work that we’re doing … we work so hard, and as teachers, you feel like you don’t get that recognition,” third grade math teacher Brittany Gauna said. “It’s just the best feeling in the world.”

In her post, Scott said her team would soon release a database with more information about the organizations and their missions.

P.E. teacher Tim Williams fills in for a fourth grade class at Mission Achievement and Success Charter School on Tuesday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

At least three other organizations in the state — the Native American Community Academy, the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico and Junior Achievement of New Mexico — were listed among the groups to receive funding in Scott’s blog post.

MAS Charter School’s funds will go generally toward expansion, Mitchell said, adding that the school doesn’t yet have a “complete, strategic plan” for how the money will be spent.

“It will support two things: improving what we already do, and offering more services, meaning providing more seats to students to be able to serve more kids,” Mitchell said.

Serving more students is among the biggest goals for school leaders. Currently, there are about 2,200 students spread across both of the school’s campuses and 300 staff members. When the school’s doors first opened 10 years ago, there were only about 100 students and 10 staff.

Azad Vojdani, a science teacher who started at the school last December, said he hopes the grant will mean more capacity for things like laboratory experiments.

“You’re very limited on the things that you can show children when you don’t have a lab with benches and Bunsen burners and sinks and all the other equipment that kids can interact with,” he said. “Hopefully … they put the money into something like that — more facilities.”

But the school makes do with its “makeshift” original campus, Mitchell said, even if it does sometime struggle with space.

Students eat together at their desks and borrow books from “classroom libraries” set up just outside many of the rooms to help fill the gap left by the campus’ lack of a library and cafeteria.

And both measures seem to work just fine, even if the bookshelves are just a little too tall for some students, like third grader Aylyhany Luna.

Third grader Aylyhany Luna picks through the bottom — and most reachable — shelves of a classroom library at the Mission Achievement and Success Charter School on Tuesday. Last month, her school was told it was being given $3 million by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

But perhaps even more important than upgrading facilities, Mitchell said, is expanding the charter’s services.

The school provides almost 12 hours of services and three free meals per day to its students, Mitchell said, which help contribute to their academic success — especially when it comes to the school’s most disadvantaged students.

The school has two campuses in Albuquerque: one on Yale, and one on Old Coors. Between both, almost 87% of the school’s students were Hispanic, according to last school year’s state Public Education Department data, and about a third were considered “economically disadvantaged.”

In each of the last four years of publicly-available data, the school graduated more than 80% of its seniors.

Mission Achievement and Success Charter School founder and CEO JoAnn Mitchell, left, stands with Chief of Schools Sherrye Hubbard in the hallway on Tuesday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

“It adds this extra support that they may not necessarily get,” Chief of Schools Sherrye Hubbard said of the resources the school provides its students.

“That’s how we’re getting these results, this is not by accident,” Mitchell added.

Mitchell officially learned the news last month, but was asked not to share it until logistics could be worked out. But it was a secret worth keeping, she said.

“There was pure joy, pure joy and gratitude,” she said of breaking the news to her school. “This will really fill the hearts of our staff and our students and their families.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘The best feeling in the world’: ABQ charter school receives millions from philanthropist

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
‘The best feeling in the world’: ABQ charter school ...
ABQnews Seeker
Early Tuesday morning, the teachers of ... Early Tuesday morning, the teachers of Mission Achievement and Success Charter School were pulled into an impromptu staff meeting for an important announcement. JoAnn ...
2
BCSO arrests fugitive highlighted in campaign ads
ABQnews Seeker
a man highlighted in an attack ... a man highlighted in an attack ad during the governor’s race — allegedly finding him in the South Valley with fentanyl, a stolen gun ...
3
African painted dog, Puzzle, put down
ABQnews Seeker
Despite aggressive cancer treatments, Puzzle, a ... Despite aggressive cancer treatments, Puzzle, a 9-year-old African painted dog, was humanely euthanized Sunday at the ABQ BioPark, zoo officials announced this week. Zoo ...
4
How is APD doing with the court-ordered police reforms?
ABQnews Seeker
City gains in compliance with the ... City gains in compliance with the Court Approved Settlement Agreement
5
NM launches new child care provider tool
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Child Care Finder, ... The New Mexico Child Care Finder, a new search tool designed to help families choose the most compatible child care provider for their children, ...
6
APD: Food delivery driver fatally shot homeless man
ABQnews Seeker
possibly asking for money — outside ... possibly asking for money — outside a business late last month in Southeast Albuquerque. Brandon Chatmon, 20, is charged with an open count of ...
7
Deputies trying to ID slain man in East Mountains
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man found dead this month in the East Mountains. BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller ...
8
Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
ABQnews Seeker
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia pounded ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing ...
9
Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
ABQnews Seeker
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday ... Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a ...