Lobo linemen own up to needing to get tougher, more physical

To state the painfully obvious, the New Mexico Lobos lost the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in a 35-3 loss at Air Force last Saturday.

Badly.

And they own it.

Bryce Santana, defensive lineman, and CJ James, offensive lineman, wear the same jersey number (51). Tuesday, they were of the same opinion about that happened at the Air Force Academy.

“They were knocking us off the ball and doing what they wanted,” said Santana, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound sophomore from Los Lunas, who made his second career start against the Falcons.

Nor did James, a 6-4, 290-pound sophomore from Springfield, Massachusetts, bat away the question.

“(The Air Force defense) dominated the line of scrimmage,” he said.

On Saturday after the game, UNM head coach Danny Gonzales had said the Falcons “out-physicaled us.”

But Santana and James said that, from their standpoint, it was worse than that.

“As a team, we really just got out-toughed,” Santana said.

“They wanted it more,” James said.

The bright side, then – sort of: even if you can’t get more physical, you can get tougher.

And you can want it more.

“We’ve just got to come out here every day and try to get tougher,” Santana said. “We’ll have better success that way.”

The Lobos, James said, need to use the Air Force game “as a chip on our shoulder.”

Next up for UNM (2-8, 0-6 Mountain West Conference, loser of seven straight games) is San Diego State (6-4, 4-2), which has won four of its last five. The Aztecs, the visiting team, are listed as a 14½-point favorite.

With just two games left, the Lobos, especially underclassmen like James and Santana, could easily pack it in and start thinking about next year.

Next year, they said, has already begun.

“If we want to achieve the goals in the future, we’ve got to set (those goals) right now,” James said. “We’ve got to come out here every day and try our hardest.”

Santana, who played on state runner-up Los Lunas teams as a junior and senior, doesn’t want to get used to losing.

“We’ve got to make sure we get the win for the end of the season, end on a high note,” he said. “And if we do that, we can use it in the offseason to build for a good season (in 2023).”

THE OC, SEASON IV: Lobos coach Danny Gonzales on Tuesday did not rule out interim offensive coordinator Heath Ridenour as a candidate for the slot that came open with the firing of OC Derek Warehime on Oct. 9. But, Gonzales said, “Most likely, we’ll have an offensive coordinator (in 2023) who’s not here (now).”

Warehime became a first-time offensive coordinator when Gonzales hired him in January 2020. During his 2½ years and 25 games in the position, the Lobos averaged 16.7 points per game. In the four games since Warehime’s departure, the average is 7.75.

Of Ridenour, who is also UNM’s quarterbacks coach, Gonzales said, “I think Heath has done a really good job of managing what he stepped into. I think Heath is a really good football coach, and he’s done a good job with the quarterbacks.”

Gonzales said that since Warehime’s dismissal he’s had many contacts from coaches who are interested in the job.

A-ROD: Lobos punter Aaron Rodriguez has made the Ray Guy Award’s weekly “Ray’s 8” for the third time this season after averaging 45 yards for six punts at Air Force.

Only one of the six was returned, giving Rodriguez a net average of 43.8.

FORMER LOBO DIES: Gonzales said Jeffrey Blake, a linebacker who was in the program briefly last year, died recently in Georgia.

Blake had transferred to UNM from San Diego State, where he played for head coach Rocky Long, now the Lobos’ defensive coordinator, and for Gonzales, who was the Aztecs’ D-coordinator at the time.

Friday

San Diego State at New Mexico, 7:45 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM