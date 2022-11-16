 NM launches new tool to help find child care providers - Albuquerque Journal

NM launches new tool to help find child care providers

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Child Care Finder, a new search tool designed to help families choose the most compatible child care provider for their children, launched Tuesday morning.

The search platform – at childcare.ececd.nm.gov/search – is “easy to navigate” and aims to provide New Mexico families with more access to information about child care providers, according to Early Childhood Education and Care Department Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. Parents will be able to research over 1,000 child care providers available in the state.

To find the provider that best suits them, users can apply such filters as ZIP code, age, tuition, days of operation and language support, according to a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

“Making sure that every New Mexico family and child has access to affordable quality child care is a cornerstone of the work of this administration, and we are committed to continuing to close remaining barriers to access,” Lujan Grisham said in the release.

The platform will also allow child care providers to claim their profiles and customize them by adding information and posting photos, the release states. Through the platform, providers will be able to interact with parents who may have questions.

ECECD collaborated with Wonderschool, a platform that offers business tools to child care providers nationwide, to create the website.

“We believe every family deserves access to convenient care options that fit the needs of their unique child, and we believe providers deserve support to grow their small businesses and offer vital services to their communities,” Chris Bennett, Wonderschool CEO said. “Our partnership with New Mexico enables both.”

