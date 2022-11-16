 'Stuff the Bus' to benefit homeless - Albuquerque Journal

‘Stuff the Bus’ to benefit homeless

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

With holidays fast approaching, the City of Albuquerque is encouraging locals to “Stuff the Bus” with donations for homeless families and pets on Saturday.

Donations can be dropped off at Hinkle Fun Center at Tramway and Indian School NE, a city news release states. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s parking lot.

bright spot logoThe city has put together wish lists for both families and pets with ideas for comfort gifts and winter-related items. Both lists are available at www.cabq.gov/pets/stuffthebus.

Items on the families’ wish list include toiletries, baby supplies, shoes, coats and new toys, according to the release. Small toys, beds, treats and blankets are some of the items on the wish list for sheltered pets.

“We’re hoping that this will be a great success and that we can stuff that bus to its capacity and be able to help our sheltered pets and unhoused families,” said Desiree Cawley, marketing manager for Animal Welfare. “I think this is perfect for people that are getting ready to celebrate the season and this is a great way to kick it off.”

Papa Murphy’s – one of the event’s collaborators – will hand out a coupon for a free pizza with every drop-off donation, according to the release.

“Let’s make this season bright for our sheltered adoptable pets and homeless families in need by fulfilling their wish list,” the city website states.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Stuff the Bus’ to benefit homeless

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Report: State pays big bucks for empty offices
ABQnews Seeker
NM officials say space is needed ... NM officials say space is needed and remote workers will eventually return
2
Commission picks Maestas for senate
ABQnews Seeker
County commissioners appoint state Rep. Moe ... County commissioners appoint state Rep. Moe Maestas to Jacob Candelaria's senate seat
3
New Mexico begins certification process for midterm elections
2022 election
Process has become a focal point ... Process has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems
4
NM ethics agency sues advocacy group
2022 election
Lawsuit accuses group of violating state ... Lawsuit accuses group of violating state campaign law
5
'Stuff the Bus' to benefit homeless
ABQnews Seeker
Donations sought for families, shelter pets Donations sought for families, shelter pets
6
Lobo men dominate SMU in Dallas (with postgame video)
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos found their D in ... The Lobos found their D in Dallas. UNM scored 20 points off 15 SMU turnovers — 14 off 11 in the first half alone ...
7
NM launches new child care provider tool
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Child Care Finder, ... The New Mexico Child Care Finder, a new search tool designed to help families choose the most compatible child care provider for their children, ...
8
Cancer-stricken African painted dog Puzzle euthanized
ABQnews Seeker
The extremely endangered species is susceptible ... The extremely endangered species is susceptible to cancers
9
Man seen in recent campaign ads is arrested
ABQnews Seeker
36-year-old found allegedly with drugs, a ... 36-year-old found allegedly with drugs, a stolen gun and a stolen truck