Man dies after being shot in Santa Fe

A man has died in the hospital a day after being shot in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said 32-year-old Armando Marquez died of his injuries on Tuesday.

“Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide and are currently working active leads,” he said.

Valdez said police responded around 9:40 p.m. on Monday to reports of a man motionless in the street on Camino Capitan, near St. Francis and Interstate 25.

He said officers found Marquez with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Valdez said anyone with information related to the incident should call the case detective at 505-955-5233.