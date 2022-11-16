 NM evaluates $92M proposal to reduce health insurance premiums - Albuquerque Journal

NM evaluates $92M proposal to reduce health insurance premiums

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Booths line a wall during a beWellnm open enrollment event last year at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library in Las Cruces. (Courtesy of beWellnm)

SANTA FE — New Mexico legislators are weighing a request to take $92 million from a newly created fund to help expand health insurance coverage and reduce costs for low-income individuals and others.

The proposal comes as the New Mexico braces for at least 80,000 people to be kicked off Medicaid when the federal government lifts a COVID-19 emergency declaration.

The funding — sought by the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance — would support ongoing efforts to reduce insurance costs for small businesses and their employees and for individuals who buy coverage through the state exchange.

Some of the money would also go toward offering coverage options for people and families who aren’t otherwise eligible or able to afford health insurance.

A coalition of groups that advocate for low-income families, Native Americans and immigrants called on lawmakers Wednesday to support the full $92 million request.

Alex Williams of the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, one of the advocacy groups, said the coalition wants to ensure the entire request is dedicated to its required purpose, not diverted for other uses.

The $92 million would come out of the health care affordability fund, which was established last year with the proceeds of a state health insurance tax.

“We need every dollar in the fund to be spent making health care more affordable,” Williams said.

Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal presented the budget request to members of the Legislative Finance Committee on Wednesday.

“We have an essential role to protect New Mexicans,” he said.

Toal said the funding is especially important given that 80,000 to 90,000 New Mexicans may lose their Medicaid eligibility next year — perhaps in April — if a federal emergency declaration expires, as expected.

Federal legislation in response to the pandemic restricted when states could kick people off Medicaid during the emergency.

The new fund, in any case, is already having an impact. In July, for example, money from the health care affordability fund began reducing premiums for small businesses and their employees.

State Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, an Albuquerque Democrat and chairman of the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee, joined the coalition of advocacy groups to support the requested spending.

“We all benefit when someone can access health care,” Ortiz y Pino said. “This is not a luxury. This is a necessity.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM evaluates $92M proposal to reduce health insurance premiums

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
He was denied a ride to detox. A carjacking ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police arrested a man accused of ... Police arrested a man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s vehicle as she picked up her husband from the emergency room — causing her ...
2
ABQ leaders offer pre-session peek at proposals meant to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Strengthening penalties for gun crimes. Penalizing ... Strengthening penalties for gun crimes. Penalizing those who fail to secure firearms. Offering incentives for officers to remain in law enforcement. Increasing funding for ...
3
NM evaluates $92M proposal to reduce health insurance premiums
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico legislators are weighing a ... New Mexico legislators are weighing a request to take $92 million from a newly created fund to help expand health insurance coverage and reduce ...
4
After 14 years, the SunZia transmission project is nearing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Construction on the project could begin ... Construction on the project could begin next summer
5
NM won't require COVID-19 vaccines for school attendance
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico vaccine advisory committee ... A New Mexico vaccine advisory committee has recommended that students attending public schools statewide should be vaccinated against COVID-19, but stopped short of seeking ...
6
Man dies after being shot in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
A man has died in the ... A man has died in the hospital a day after being shot in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said ...
7
Emptying the Notebook: Putting a Dent into the House ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, stats, videos ... Some extra notes, quotes, stats, videos and analysis after the UNM Lobo men's basketball team's road win at SMU on Tuesday.
8
NM launches new tool to help find child care ...
ABQnews Seeker
Parents can research more than 1,000 ... Parents can research more than 1,000 providers available in the state
9
Report: State pays big bucks for empty offices
ABQnews Seeker
NM officials say space is needed ... NM officials say space is needed and remote workers will eventually return