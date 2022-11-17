Music a point of connection for Hermanos Gutiérrez

Alejandro and Estevan Gutiérrez know the next step each one is going to take when it comes to music.

Being brothers is a plus when it comes to music composition.

It’s also great for the pair to have each other while on tour.

“We were in Nashville earlier and now we’re in Los Angeles enjoying our record release day, ” Estevan Gutiérrez says.

The duo released “El Bueno Y El Malo” and are currently on tour, which makes a stop in Santa Fe at the St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Nov. 20.

“El Bueno Y El Malo” took about a year to create – and it was an epic journey, the duo says.

The brothers worked with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach at his Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

They crafted 10 compositions for the album.

“We have such different personalities and such different approaches,” says Alejandro Gutiérrez, “But in the end we have a strong balance. Because we’re brothers and because we love each other, there’s always this connection.”

The title of the album is a reference to Sergio Leone’s legendary 1966 spaghetti western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and especially its score by Ennio Morricone.

“We think that everybody has a good side and a bad side,” says Estevan Gutiérrez. “It’s every person, every moment, every situation. Everybody has these two faces.”

The sons of a Swiss father and an Ecuadorian mother, Hermanos Gutiérrez have only been playing together for a few years, but music has always been a point of connection for them.

“I started playing guitar because of my brother,” Alejandro Gutiérrez says. “He was always playing, and I loved the sound of it. Then he went to Ecuador for a year, and as an expression of missing him, I started playing the guitar as well. I learned by trying to imitate other songs, but soon realized that I didn’t like playing covers. I wanted to play my own music.”

Estevan Gutiérrez is looking forward to performing in Santa Fe, which will be the first time.

He says the brothers traveled to the area about three years ago.

“We were there and it was a dream for us,” Estevan Gutiérrez says. “At that time, we imagined playing there. We went to Taos and visited a friend who is from Jemez Pueblo. The whole landscape is gorgeous and the whole state is special and inspiring for us.”