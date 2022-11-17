 Museum to host food show and gift market - Albuquerque Journal

Museum to host food show and gift market

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

HomeGrown
About 50 vendors will take part in the eighth annual HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum)

The HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market has become a tradition.

The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum partners with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to present the event, which highlights New Mexico products.

This year’s event – which is in its eighth year – takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the museum.

“The Farm & Ranch staff is excited to invite everyone to our signature event, HomeGrown, featuring the New Mexico-based products of our talented community,” said Heather Reed, NM Farm & Ranch Museum executive director. “In collaboration with our partners at the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, we’re able to showcase the hard work that makes our state unique.”

Reed said it’s an opportunity for guests to sample and shop for New Mexico’s award-winning food products.

Attendees can expect about 50 vendors, the majority representing a variety of food and beverage companies from around the state and all of which are New Mexico “Taste the Tradition” and “Grown with Tradition” members.

Each booth will offer locally-produced products, such as award-winning salsas, nuts, sauces and wine, for attendees to sample and purchase. The show also features crafts made from agriculture resources and handmade art.

“The HomeGrown event has become a premier showcase for New Mexico-grown food, beverage and craft products that make our state special,” said Jeff Witte, New Mexico Agriculture Secretary. “Everyone loves what New Mexico has to offer, and these products make perfect holiday gifts. This event continues to grow because of the unique New Mexico products and the demand from consumers throughout the region.”

According to Reed, visitors are invited to tour the museum and enjoy the exhibits at no extra cost.

Homegrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

WHERE: New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces

HOW MUCH: $10 cash per vehicle

Home » Entertainment » Events » Museum to host food show and gift market

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Josh Turner brings the holidays to UPtv with Christmas ...
ABQnews Seeker
'King Size Manger' will debut at ... 'King Size Manger' will debut at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on UPtv. It will also stream on the UPtv app. The DVD is ...
2
NM native Max Gomez to play at the Outpost ...
ABQnews Seeker
Max Gomez returns to New Mexico ... Max Gomez returns to New Mexico for a performance on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque.
3
Sam MacPherson excited to make Meow Wolf fall tour ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sam MacPherson will make a stop ... Sam MacPherson will make a stop at Meow Wolf on Sunday, Nov. 20. He snagged the opening slot for The Brook & The Bluff.
4
Documentary 'Grounded in Clay' shows how pottery 'sits at ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of ... 'Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery' premieres at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel. 5.1. It will also ...
5
'The English' director worked with Pawnee, Cheyenne nations to ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The English' takes the core themes ... 'The English' takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love. It is currently ...
6
Music a point of connection for Hermanos Gutiérrez
ABQnews Seeker
Hermanos Gutiérrez will make a stop ... Hermanos Gutiérrez will make a stop in Santa Fe at the St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace ...
7
NMPBS digitizes its archive of over 8,000 items
ABQnews Seeker
The project brings together more than ... The project brings together more than 8,000 items from public media stations across the state, including full television and radio programs, as well as ...
8
Museum to host food show and gift market
ABQnews Seeker
HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show ... HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market – which is in its eighth year – takes place from ...
9
Creative dishes and a signature beverage menu make Izanami ...
ABQnews Seeker
Almost 10 years after opening ... Almost 10 years after opening – and being quickly named a semi-finalist for 'Best New Restaurant' James Beard award, Izanami continues to ...