Museum to host food show and gift market

The HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market has become a tradition.

The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum partners with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to present the event, which highlights New Mexico products.

This year’s event – which is in its eighth year – takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the museum.

“The Farm & Ranch staff is excited to invite everyone to our signature event, HomeGrown, featuring the New Mexico-based products of our talented community,” said Heather Reed, NM Farm & Ranch Museum executive director. “In collaboration with our partners at the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, we’re able to showcase the hard work that makes our state unique.”

Reed said it’s an opportunity for guests to sample and shop for New Mexico’s award-winning food products.

Attendees can expect about 50 vendors, the majority representing a variety of food and beverage companies from around the state and all of which are New Mexico “Taste the Tradition” and “Grown with Tradition” members.

Each booth will offer locally-produced products, such as award-winning salsas, nuts, sauces and wine, for attendees to sample and purchase. The show also features crafts made from agriculture resources and handmade art.

“The HomeGrown event has become a premier showcase for New Mexico-grown food, beverage and craft products that make our state special,” said Jeff Witte, New Mexico Agriculture Secretary. “Everyone loves what New Mexico has to offer, and these products make perfect holiday gifts. This event continues to grow because of the unique New Mexico products and the demand from consumers throughout the region.”

According to Reed, visitors are invited to tour the museum and enjoy the exhibits at no extra cost.