Sam MacPherson excited to make Meow Wolf fall tour stop

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Singer-songwriter Sam MacPherson recently released his single “Backseat (All I Got)” in November. (Courtesy of Maxwell Goldberg)

Life on the road is treating Sam MacPherson good these days.

The singer-songwriter is on his first full fall tour and he couldn’t be more excited.

“We’re in the middle of the run and I’ve seen so many places I’ve never seen before,” he says during a stop in Columbia, Missouri. “I’ve been supporting two different acts and it’s been overwhelming.”

MacPherson will make a stop at Meow Wolf on Sunday, Nov. 20. He snagged the opening slot for The Brook & The Bluff.

MacPherson also recently released his single “Backseat (All I Got),” for Elektra Records.

The project is being supported via a partnership with artist development and marketing company Group Projects.

MacPherson wrote the song with Emma Rosen and Adam Yaron.

” ‘Backseat (All I Got)’ is about a relationship that’s so hopeless it gives you the confidence to keep delaying calling it off,” MacPherson says. “The idea is, ‘If we know this is going to end, it wouldn’t hurt to drag it out a little longer and enjoy what we can salvage.’ It will inevitably end, but I’m bringing it up before it does. Nobody addresses this when you’re just hooking up. It’s all lust when you should be talking about what it means.”

MacPherson writes from an introspective place and says his confidence in writing so personally has grown over the years.

He says it’s important to be as honest and transparent as he can and when it connects to someone else, the song takes on a new life.

“I write from inside of the moment,” he says. “I put myself back into those memories and think about what I was feeling. I try to bend and push the form of pop music as far as I can with visceral and visual storytelling. I want you to feel like you’re inside of my songs with me.”

Music has always been a part of his life, as he was a fan of it.

Yet it was soccer that took him to his Division I college, Sacred Heart University.

His father is a songwriter and while in college MacPherson taught himself how to play guitar, as well as produce and record his own music.

“I think it’s easier getting to my vulnerable place,” he says. “It’s more difficult to be vulnerable while expressive. I don’t take a lot of time to think about anything in my life. I go with each decision quickly.”

The Brook & The Bluff
With Sam MacPherson

WHEN: 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

WHERE: Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $17.50, plus fees, at meowwolf.com

