After decades, the Goo Goo Dolls remain a premiere act

For decades, the Goo Goo Dolls have remained a premiere rock act.

The band is once again making Albuquerque a tour stop in support of its 14th studio album, “Chaos In Bloom.” The show is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, at Kiva Auditorium.

Lead singer and guitarist John Rzeznik said about Albuquerque, “It’s such a unique sort of culture compared to other places in the country; it’s got a very strong identity of its own, and it’s nice to absorb that for the time we’re there.”

The Goo Goo Dolls entered the rock scene in 1987 and found mainstream success in 1995 after releasing “A Boy Named Goo,” powered by the single “Name.”

In 1998, “Dizzy Up The Girl” brought even more success. The quadruple-platinum album featured the band’s hits “Iris” and “Slide.”

The Goo Goo Dolls were the only artist to land three tracks on Billboard’s “Top 100 Pop Songs 1992-2012” chart. “Name” was listed at No. 24, “Slide” came in at No. 9 and “Iris” was ranked the top overall song on the chart. The song recently eclipsed over a billion streams on Spotify.

Rzeznik admitted that when he hears the Goo Goo Dolls’ songs now on the radio, he’s inclined to switch the station.

“I’m always kind of like, all right, thank you, I’m grateful for this, and then I turn it off because it makes me really self-conscious,” he said.

The band’s popularity can be attributed to expert songwriting and welcoming lyrics. Not only do fans enjoy the Goo Goo Dolls’ sound, they embrace and find comfort in the words that both Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac sing. “Chaos In Bloom” continues that seamless trend.

For the first time, Rzeznik produced the band’s full album, and the collection reminds listeners of the evolution of the Goo Goo Dolls to remain relevant in the music world. Both Rzeznik and Takac offer songs about relationships, society, status, perspective, mental outlook and hope, wrapped within infectious rhythms.

Rzeznik said the overall theme of “Chaos In Bloom” was anxiety, and that the band pushed the boundaries with certain songs, challenging the modern industry norm with satire and tension.

“The last few years have been pretty chaotic and crazy,” he said. “Everything becoming hyper-politicized and civility being thrown out the window, and a lot of civil unrest in the streets.”

Rzeznik referenced a point where the band walked out of the recording studio during the middle of a protest march, saying “it was very impactful to feel what was going on.”

“These are really interesting times,” he added.

The Goo Goo Dolls capture the essence of time within their songs, no matter the era, which makes them, well, timeless. Selling 15 million records worldwide, holding the all-time radio record for most top 10 singles, and constantly building a loyal fanbase proves such to be true.

“I just want to make sure I give it all away, as much as possible,” Rzeznik said about being a songwriter and entertainer. “I enjoy when people enjoy themselves; it makes me happy to move an audience.”