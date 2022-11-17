NM native Max Gomez to play at the Outpost Performance Space

Max Gomez’s sweet spot is keeping busy.

Well, that and music.

The New Mexico native is currently on a West Coast tour opening for Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp.

“We’re rolling down the road and keeping up with the tour buses,” he says during an interview. “It’s been a busy time for sure. Getting this opportunity has been amazing because I’m introducing myself to an entirely new audience.”

Gomez returns to New Mexico for a performance on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque.

He will have some new music with him as he just finished recording his second full-length album.

“I recorded it in California and it’s produced by Mark Howard,” he says. “We got somewhere in the neighborhood of 14 new songs. We’re in the process of planning the entire release.”

Gomez says the album is a collection of songs that he’s written in previous years and some that he’s been performing live but never recorded.

“There are some new songs that I’ve written recently and Mark helped me sift through the big pile of songs,” he says. “We put together what would be a good collection of songs. It was a process that went extremely well.”

Gomez grew up in Taos and fell under the influence of country blues early on.

He received critical acclaim upon the release of his 2013 debut album “Rule The World” and his subsequent EP, “Me and Joe” in 2017. The latter contained the single, “Make It Me,” which gained over two million listeners on Spotify alone.

Gomez says when it comes to writing, he weaves together all of his influences.

As a budding performer, Gomez apprenticed in the rarefied musical micro-climate of northern New Mexico, where troubadours like Michael Martin Murphey and Ray Wylie Hubbard helped foster a Western folk sound both cosmic and cowboy.

This is where he brings a solo acoustic set to opening for Beck.

“I tend to play songs that showcase up tempo songs and my best guitar work,” he says. “I only have a handful of time for the songs and I cut to the chase. I keep it engaging and make the audience feel at home. By the end of the show, it’s my goal to make the people roar.”