 NM native Max Gomez to play at the Outpost Performance Space - Albuquerque Journal

NM native Max Gomez to play at the Outpost Performance Space

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

New Mexico native Max Gomez will perform at the Outpost Performance Space on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Courtesy of Yonas Media)

Max Gomez’s sweet spot is keeping busy.

Well, that and music.

The New Mexico native is currently on a West Coast tour opening for Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp.

“We’re rolling down the road and keeping up with the tour buses,” he says during an interview. “It’s been a busy time for sure. Getting this opportunity has been amazing because I’m introducing myself to an entirely new audience.”

Gomez returns to New Mexico for a performance on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque.

He will have some new music with him as he just finished recording his second full-length album.

“I recorded it in California and it’s produced by Mark Howard,” he says. “We got somewhere in the neighborhood of 14 new songs. We’re in the process of planning the entire release.”

Gomez says the album is a collection of songs that he’s written in previous years and some that he’s been performing live but never recorded.

“There are some new songs that I’ve written recently and Mark helped me sift through the big pile of songs,” he says. “We put together what would be a good collection of songs. It was a process that went extremely well.”

Gomez grew up in Taos and fell under the influence of country blues early on.

He received critical acclaim upon the release of his 2013 debut album “Rule The World” and his subsequent EP, “Me and Joe” in 2017. The latter contained the single, “Make It Me,” which gained over two million listeners on Spotify alone.

Gomez says when it comes to writing, he weaves together all of his influences.

As a budding performer, Gomez apprenticed in the rarefied musical micro-climate of northern New Mexico, where troubadours like Michael Martin Murphey and Ray Wylie Hubbard helped foster a Western folk sound both cosmic and cowboy.

This is where he brings a solo acoustic set to opening for Beck.

“I tend to play songs that showcase up tempo songs and my best guitar work,” he says. “I only have a handful of time for the songs and I cut to the chase. I keep it engaging and make the audience feel at home. By the end of the show, it’s my goal to make the people roar.”

Max Gomez
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

WHERE: Outpost Performance Space, 210 Yale SE

HOW MUCH: $20 general admission, $15 Outpost members or students, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM native Max Gomez to play at the Outpost Performance Space

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Josh Turner brings the holidays to UPtv with Christmas ...
ABQnews Seeker
'King Size Manger' will debut at ... 'King Size Manger' will debut at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on UPtv. It will also stream on the UPtv app. The DVD is ...
2
NM native Max Gomez to play at the Outpost ...
ABQnews Seeker
Max Gomez returns to New Mexico ... Max Gomez returns to New Mexico for a performance on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque.
3
Sam MacPherson excited to make Meow Wolf fall tour ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sam MacPherson will make a stop ... Sam MacPherson will make a stop at Meow Wolf on Sunday, Nov. 20. He snagged the opening slot for The Brook & The Bluff.
4
Documentary 'Grounded in Clay' shows how pottery 'sits at ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of ... 'Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery' premieres at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel. 5.1. It will also ...
5
'The English' director worked with Pawnee, Cheyenne nations to ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The English' takes the core themes ... 'The English' takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love. It is currently ...
6
Music a point of connection for Hermanos Gutiérrez
ABQnews Seeker
Hermanos Gutiérrez will make a stop ... Hermanos Gutiérrez will make a stop in Santa Fe at the St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace ...
7
NMPBS digitizes its archive of over 8,000 items
ABQnews Seeker
The project brings together more than ... The project brings together more than 8,000 items from public media stations across the state, including full television and radio programs, as well as ...
8
Museum to host food show and gift market
ABQnews Seeker
HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show ... HomeGrown: A New Mexico Food Show & Gift Market – which is in its eighth year – takes place from ...
9
Creative dishes and a signature beverage menu make Izanami ...
ABQnews Seeker
Almost 10 years after opening ... Almost 10 years after opening – and being quickly named a semi-finalist for 'Best New Restaurant' James Beard award, Izanami continues to ...