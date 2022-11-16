He was denied a ride to detox. A carjacking ensued.

Police arrested a man accused of stealing an elderly woman’s vehicle as she picked up her husband from the emergency room — causing her to fall from the vehicle and be seriously injured.

Fernando Granados, 32, had reportedly been denied a ride from the hospital to a detox facility prior to the incident. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of reckless driving resulting in great bodily harm and auto theft in the Sept. 20 incident.

Granados has not yet been assigned a public defender.

“We have many questions about what exactly happened in this incident and about how our community can better address mental health and substance abuse issues and there by better protect everyone in the community,” Albuquerque District Public Defender Matthew Chavez said of the case.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Granados until trial, stating he “took advantage of the elderly victims and showed a wanton disregard for the health and safety of others.”

Police responded around 4:45 p.m. to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital, near Wyoming and Constitution NE, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. The 79-year-old woman was covered in blood and coughing up teeth after being thrown from the vehicle and was taken to another hospital for emergency medical care.

Police said Granados had been trying to get a ride from the hospital to the CARE Campus detox before the incident. Security guards told police Granados became upset after being denied a ride by hospital staff during the discharge process.

That’s around the time the wife pulled up to pick up her 83-year-old husband who had been discharged and was waiting on a bench outside, according to the complaint. The woman left the car running and was helping her husband into the passenger seat when Granados jumped into the driver’s seat.

Police said Granados drove off with the woman “hanging out of the vehicle” at high speeds, and she flew off the vehicle when he took a curve. The entire incident was caught on hospital surveillance video.

The stolen vehicle was found two days later near Louisiana and Zuni, less than a mile from the detox facility, according to the complaint. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle “and were not identified” and a third man was found sleeping inside.

Police said they found no other witnesses who came “face to face” with Granados, including the woman due to the “extensive and potentially life threatening injuries.” The detectives relied on a security guard’s identification, surveillance video of the incident and medical discharge paperwork to charge Granados.