What to do this week: Nov. 18-24

So why not go back to school?

Setting up a match

The University of New Mexico volleyball team takes on Boise State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Johnson Center, on the UNM campus. This is the last game of the season before the Mountain West Tournament begins. Tickets are $1, plus fees, at golobos.com

Hoop it up

It’s the Interstate 25 rivalry as the University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team takes on the New Mexico State Aggies at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at University Arena — The Pit, 1111 University Blvd. SE.

This in-state rivalry is always one to watch. Tickets start at $15, plus fees, at golobos.com

Songs & brews

Santa Fe-based songwriter and author David Berkeley will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Canteen Brewhouse, 2381 Aztec Road NE. Berkeley is performing as part of the brewery’s “Music on the Patio” series. Berkeley has released multiple studio albums, one live album and authored two books.

He is back with his most intimate and important release yet, “Oh Quiet World,” written during the lockdown after his family escaped Spain due to COVID. He will be joined by Karina Wilson on fiddle and Susan Holmes on bass. More information can be found at davidberkeley.com

Landscape master

The Albuquerque Museum, 2000 Mountain Road NW, will host the public opening to “Thomas Cole’s Studio: Memory and Inspiration” from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Three exhibitions from the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in New York feature works by Thomas Cole, Kiki Smith and Shi Guorui, engaging with the Hudson River area in New York. In addition, Albuquerque Museum presents an exhibition of works by Nicola López and Paula Wilson reflecting on human interactions in New Mexico’s desert landscapes. Free activities include a Sculpture Garden Tour at 11 a.m.; a family art workshop at 1 p.m.; and a panel discussion at 2 p.m. More information can be found at cabq.gov.

Time to celebrate

Albuquerque-based band Soul Divine is celebrating its 25th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Revel ABQ, 4720 Alexander Blvd. NE. The band will be performing original music, a selection of unplugged songs and some of the cover songs that have packed dance floors for over two decades. This will be Soul Divine’s only performance of the year. $25 VIP and $10 general admission, plus fees, at revelabq.com/events

Movie music magic

The New Mexico Philharmonic will perform “Music from Blockbusters” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Drive NE, on the University of New Mexico campus. Steven Smith will conduct the performance, which features songs from “Gladiator,” “Apollo 13,” “Mission Impossible,” “The Magnificent Seven” and more. Tickets are $30-$80, plus fees, at popejoypresents.com

Slide into a seat

Grammy-winning rock band Goo Goo Dolls bring its latest tour to the Kiva Auditorium, 401 Second NW at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

The Goo Goo Dolls entered the rock scene in 1987 and found mainstream success in 1995 after releasing “A Boy Named Goo,” powered by the single “Name.”