 Las Cruces restaurateur accused in wife’s death dies in hospital - Albuquerque Journal

Las Cruces restaurateur accused in wife’s death dies in hospital

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A Las Cruces restaurant owner accused of killing his wife died at a hospital Wednesday morning weeks after being shot by Doña Ana County deputies.

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said 59-year-old Robert Yacone was pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m. at an El Paso hospital.

She said Yacone was on 24-hour watch and that “our observation was he was not improving.” Stewart did not give a cause of death or any other details.

Yacone was shot by deputies at his home on Sept. 18 before they found 48-year-old Kim Yacone dead inside the couple’s bedroom.

At the time of the incident, it was reported that Yacone was expected to survive his injuries and was charged with an open count of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in his wife’s death.

Yacone and his wife owned Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian in Las Cruces and previously another restaurant in Deming.

Court records show Kimberly Yacone petitioned for a divorce in February after less than four years of marriage.

Deputies were initially called to a shooting at the family’s home on Vista De Oro after the couple’s teenage son called 911, according to court records. Robert Yacone told deputies he had a gun and rushed at them before being shot multiple times.

Deputies said they found his wife inside and determined she had been shot twice at close range with a shotgun. The 17-year-old son told deputies he was in the next room and heard Yacone shoot his mother.

